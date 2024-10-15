A Lucid Air Pure with 19-inch wheels was driven at a constant 70 mph to see its highway range.

It achieved 365.6 miles before its battery meter went to 0% and it started cutting power.

Lucid aims to create the world's most efficient electric vehicles that maximize your mileage per kilowatt hour. The Air Pure, the base version of its sedan, is the most frugal car Lucid currently produces. Despite reducing its battery capacity for 2025, it managed to gain an extra mile of EPA range.

That’s thanks to constant incremental improvements in efficiency. Lucid has managed to get the Air Pure to travel 5 miles for every kilowatt-hour used (without factoring in charging and other losses). That’s better than any other vehicle of its size, and it beats most smaller EVs, too. Lucid gave the 2025 Air Pure a smaller 84 kWh battery pack (down from 88 kWh in 2024), but its EPA range went up from 419 to 420 miles thanks in part to the addition of a standard heat pump for all model variants, including the Pure.

Even if the Air Pure can’t quite match the 5 miles per kWh figure in real-world driving conditions, it comes close. Tom Moloughney put the new Air Pure through the 70 mph highway range test for his channel State of Charge, and it posted some remarkable numbers.

He was able to drive the car for 365.6 miles constantly at 70 mph, using 83 kWh of power in the process. This translates into an average efficiency of 4.4 miles per kWh. Tom pulled off the highway after exactly 360 miles with the car showing 1% left in its battery, and he continued to drive it for another 5 miles before finally plugging it in at 0%—the last few miles weren’t done at 70 mph because it was not driven on the highway and it reduced power.

Achieving over 360 miles is still a pretty good performance for the Air Pure. It’s not often that an EV matches its EPA range while driving at a constant 70 mph when the EPA range result is actually for mixed driving conditions, including slower urban driving, but it does happen occasionally.

The Pure may be the most efficient version of the Air, but it doesn’t have the longest range. That distinction goes to the Air Grand Touring, whose larger 118 kWh battery gives it an EPA range rating of 516 miles. When Kyle Conner put it through the 70 mph range test and drove it until it died, it stopped after 523.7 miles, exceeding its EPA claim, although we don’t recommend driving your EV until it stops because that can potentially be dangerous.