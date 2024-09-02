2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring real-world range test at 70 MPH ends with impressive result.

The EPA rating for the Air GT is 512 miles on a full charge, but that figure includes low-speed driving.

The 500-mile EV is here, and it’s the 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring. That’s because its 512-mile EPA range rating was put to the test by Out of Spec Reviews and, as it turns out, the battery-powered American luxury sedan can deliver that number even when driven on the highway at a constant speed of 70 miles per hour.

This scenario usually yields lower real-world range figures compared to the advertised numbers because the latter also takes into account low-speed driving which is less stressful for the electric motors and battery.

But not for the Lucid Air, as it turns out. The automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, recently boasted that Lucid is years ahead of the competition because of the impressive efficiency figures of the Air sedan. According to the company, the 2025 update upped the numbers to 5 miles/kilowatt-hour for the base Pure version, not accounting for charging losses.

In real-world conditions, that’s most likely not going to happen, but it’s close. As you’ll see in the video embedded at the top of this page, the 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring with 19-inch wheels ended the range test with an energy efficiency of 4.4 miles/kWh–better than the 26 kWh/100 miles figure that appears on the EPA’s website, which translates to 3.8 miles/kWh. The total energy consumption recorded by the car’s trip computer was 118 kWh.

Kyle Conner began the test by charging the battery to 100% and then setting off with the climate control set to about 70 degrees. The heated and ventilated seats were turned off and the cruise control was set to 72 mph (70 mph on the GPS.)

Gallery: 2025 Lucid Air

126 Photos Lucid Motors

The result? The car cut power after traveling 510.4 miles at a constant 70 mph, but it didn’t conk out. It kept going until it reached 523.7 miles thanks in no small part to some downhill sections, and then it died. It was loaded onto a trailer and hauled to the same charger from the beginning of the trip, where it immediately started charging at over 130 kilowatts.

For 2025, the Lucid Air got a heat pump as standard on all trims, as well as more computing power for the infotainment system.

Go ahead and watch the nearly one-hour-long video for yourself and let us know what you think.