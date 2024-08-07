The 2025 Lucid Air is entering the market as the world's most efficient car with a record energy consumption rating. In today's post, we will look at the changes related to the driving range, efficiency, prices and equipment.

First of all, the 2025 Lucid Air lineup in the U.S. includes four versions: the entry-level, rear-wheel drive Lucid Air Pure, all-wheel drive Lucid Air Touring, the Lucid Air Grand Touring with a range of up to 512 miles and the performance-oriented tri-motor Lucid Air Sapphire.

Get Fully Charged 15,000 Lucid Airs The cumulative sales of the Lucid Air in the U.S. amounted to roughly 15,000 as of the end of June. This number includes a record of almost 2,400 units sold in Q2 2024.

The driving range of the Lucid Air varies from 361 to 512 miles, compared to 365 to 516 miles in the 2024 model year. We can quickly note that the lineup lost a few miles of range on both ends of the bracket. The manufacturer mentions "more-stringent range testing regulations," so maybe this is the reason.

Lucid Motors 2025 Lucid Air Pure Lucid Motors 2025 Lucid Air Pure

Lucid Air Pure: 5.0 miles per kWh

The most interesting improvements concern the entry-level Lucid Air Pure. The 2025MY is equipped with a smaller 84-kilowatt-hour battery (4 kWh or 4.5% less capacity than the 88 kWh unit used previously). Despite that, the EPA-estimated driving range of the base version with 19-inch wheels increased by one mile to 420 miles, according to Lucid.

Improving the range with a lower capacity battery was possible by increasing on-road efficiency to 5.0 miles per kWh (200 watt-hours). This is a spectacular achievement that prompted Lucid to even highlight a comparison with other cars:

Lucid Air Pure: 5.0 miles per kWh (source: Lucid)

Let's note that on-road efficiency does not include charging losses. When including charging losses, the EPA energy consumption is estimated at 146 MPGe, which is 231 Wh/mile or 4.3 miles/kWh. This is a record for EVs (and cars in general), beating the previous 142 MPGe (discontinued model, slightly different EPA regulations).

The 2024 Lucid Air Pure with 19-inch wheels was rated at 137 MPGe: 246 Wh/mi or 4.1 miles/kWh, so the company achieved a noticeable improvement (6.1%) and set a new record overall.

Having the two numbers directly from the manufacturer—200 Wh/mile of on-road efficiency and roughly 231 Wh/mile of plug-to-road efficiency—indicates an additional energy usage of approximately 15% (mostly charging losses plus auxiliary loads, we believe).

An interesting finding is that the same Lucid Air Pure, but with optional 20-inch wheels, has an EPA-estimated range of 371 miles—according to Lucid—22 miles or 5.6% less than in the 2024 model year (394 miles). Its energy consumption is 129 MPGe (compared to 130 MPGe previously). We remember that the battery has a 4.5% lower capacity of 84 kWh, but why did the efficiency of the 20-inch version decrease while the 19-inch version noted a major boost of about six percent? We don't know everything, and there must be something more to the story.

Lucid Motors 2025 Lucid Air Touring Lucid Motors 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring

Lucid Air Touring, Grand Touring and Sapphire

In the case of the other three Lucid Air versions, we don't see changes in battery capacity. The Touring has a 92-kWh battery, the Grand Touring has a 117-kWh battery, and the Sapphire has a 118-kWh battery.

In the case of Sapphire, its EPA-estimated range remains the same at 427 miles, just like the energy consumption of 105 MPGe (this is the least efficient Lucid).

However, the Touring and Grand Touring versions noted a slight decline in energy consumption (by 1-2 MPGe); thus, their EPA-estimated range decreased by a few miles. The Touring with 19-inch wheels is rated at 406 miles (compared to 411 miles previously), while the Grand Touring with 19-inch wheels is rated at 512 miles (compared to 516 miles previously). That's still the highest result on the market, but not all Lucids are getting an efficiency boost. Only the Pure, with 19-inch wheels, got it.

Here is a comparison of the 2025 and 2024 model year Lucid Air EPA range, according to Lucid:

In the 2025 model year, all Lucid Air cars include an energy-saving heat pump to help maintain high range in cold weather conditions. Initially, it was available only on the Sapphire and later on the Air Grand Touring (2024).

The company explains that another improvement in the standard equipment is a new-generation control hardware with triple the processing power and twice the memory for a significantly enhanced and faster in-car infotainment experience.

Lucid Motors 2025 Lucid Air Pure Lucid Motors 2025 Lucid Air Sapphire

We don't see any changes to the powertrain regarding power, torque and 0-60 mph acceleration time.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-in RWD 84 420 mi* 4.5 124 2025 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-in RWD 84 372 mi* 4.5 124 2025 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-in AWD 92 406 mi* 3.4 140 2025 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-in AWD 92 377 mi* 3.4 140 2025 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-in AWD 92 361 mi* 3.4 140 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-in AWD 117 512 mi* 3.0 168 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-in AWD 117 480 mi* 3.0 168 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-in AWD 117 446 mi* 3.0 168 2025 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-in (F) 21-in (R) AWD 118 427 mi* 1.89* 205

* EPA range according to the manufacturer; 0-60 mph acceleration time might include a 1 ft rollout.



Lucid Motors 2025 Lucid Air Sapphire

Pricing

Prices of the Lucid Air remain mostly the same for the 2025 model year. The Lucid Air Pure still starts at an MSRP of $69,900 (plus $1,575 in obligatory fees), while the Lucid Air Sapphire still starts at an MSRP of $249,000.

The only changes concern the Lucid Air Touring and Lucid Air Grand Touring, both of which are now $1,000 more expensive than previously.

None of the Lucid Air cars are qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit because they exceed the $55,000 price cap for cars.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Lucid Air Pure RWD 19-in $69,900 +$1,575 N/A $71,475 2025 Lucid Air Pure RWD 20-in $71,650 +$1,575 N/A $73,225 2025 Lucid Air Touring AWD 19-in $78,900 +$1,575 N/A $80,475 2025 Lucid Air Touring AWD 20-in $80,650 +$1,575 N/A $82,225 2025 Lucid Air Touring AWD 21-in $82,400 +$1,575 N/A $83,975 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 19-in $110,900 +$1,575 N/A $112,475 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 20-in $110,900 +$1,575 N/A $112,475 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring AWD 21-in $112,650 +$1,575 N/A $114,225 2025 Lucid Air Sapphire 20-in (F) 21-in (R) $249,000 +$1,575 N/A $250,575

* Lucid adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,500 and a Documentation fee of $75 to all its models ($1,575 total).