For the 2025 model year, the BMW i5 lineup in the U.S. has expanded from two to three versions. The all-wheel-drive i5 xDrive40 has joined the existing rear-wheel drive i5 eDrive40 and performance-oriented i5 M60.

Depending on the version and wheels, the estimated driving range of the BMW i5 varies from 239 to 295 miles on a single charge, while prices vary from $68,275 to $87,075 (MSRP plus destination charge).

Get Fully Charged BMW i5 is a new EV model The BMW i5 has entered the U.S. market in the second half of 2023. In the first half of 2024, the company sold 4,780 units, including 2,541 in Q2.

Compared to the 2024 model year described in detail here, no significant changes were applied to the BMW i5, which is understandable as the model has only been on the market for a few quarters.

The entry-level BMW i5 eDrive40 starts at an MSRP of $67,100, $300 more than before, plus a $1,175 destination charge. The destination charge increased by $180 for the entire i5 lineup. Interestingly, the version with 21-inch wheels appears to have a $50 lower MSRP.

The all-wheel drive BMW i5 xDrive40 is new on the list with a starting price of $70,100. It means that the switch from RWD to AWD costs $3,000. The car accelerates quicker from 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds instead of 5.7 seconds. The top speed is also higher at 130 mph, compared to 120 mph in the case of the i5 eDrive40.

Those who prefer the performance-oriented BMW i5 M60 must pay an MSRP of at least $84,100, which is the same as last year. This version does 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

None of the BMW i5 is qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit because the model is imported and its price exceeds the $55,000 cap for cars.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40 19-in $67,100 +$1,175 N/A $68,275 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40 20-in $67,900 +$1,175 N/A $69,075 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40 21-in $72,100 +$1,175 N/A $73,275 2025 BMW i5 xDrive40 19-in $70,100 +$1,175 N/A $71,275 2025 BMW i5 xDrive40 20-in $70,900 +$1,175 N/A $72,075 2025 BMW i5 xDrive40 21-in $75,100 +$1,175 N/A $76,275 2025 BMW i5 M60 19-in $84,100 +$1,175 N/A $85,275 2025 BMW i5 M60 20-in $84,900 +$1,175 N/A $86,075 2025 BMW i5 M60 21-in $85,900 +$1,175 N/A $87,075

We have noticed only a minimal change in the estimated driving range for some wheel versions.

The rear-wheel drive BMW i5 eDrive40 with 19-inch wheels has an EPA Combined range of up to 295 miles. It decreases to 278 miles with 20-inch wheels and 271 miles with 21-inch wheels (in the 2024MY, it was 270 miles).

By selecting the all-wheel drive BMW i5 xDrive40, the driving range will be noticeably compromised—up to a tenth compared to the rear-wheel drive counterpart. It's worth noting that the xDrive40 is the newest version on the market, and it's equipped with an 84.3-kilowatt-hour battery (usable capacity), compared to 81.2-kWh in the other two versions.

2025 BMW i5 xDrive40 range (vs. eDrive40):

i5 xDrive40 19-inch: 266 miles (down 29 miles or 10%)

i5 xDrive40 20-inch: 261 miles (down 17 miles or 6%)

i5 xDrive40 21-inch: 248 miles (down 23 miles or 8%)

The driving range of the 2025 BMW i5 M60 is even lower at 239-253 miles. Interestingly, compared to the 2024MY, the version with 19-inch wheels has a range lower by 3 miles, the version with 20-inch has a range higher by 2 miles, and the version with 21-inch wheels has a range lower by one mile. Nonetheless, these differences are marginal.

Below, we listed all the currently available BMW i5 versions:

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40 19-in RWD 81.2 295 mi* 5.7 120 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40 20-in RWD 81.2 278 mi* 5.7 120 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40 21-in RWD 81.2 271 mi* 5.7 120 2025 BMW i5 xDrive40 19-in AWD 84.3 266 mi* 5.2 130 2025 BMW i5 xDrive40 20-in AWD 84.3 261 mi* 5.2 130 2025 BMW i5 xDrive40 21-in AWD 84.3 248 mi* 5.2 130 2025 BMW i5 M60 19-in AWD 81.2 253 mi* 3.7 130 2025 BMW i5 M60 20-in AWD 81.2 250 mi* 3.7 130 2025 BMW i5 M60 21-in AWD 81.2 239 mi* 3.7 130

* EPA range according to BMW