The BMW i4, BMW's best-selling all-electric model in the U.S. has been slightly refreshed for the 2025 model year.

Despite no major changes on the battery and powertrain side, the latest BMW i4 will get more range than in the previous model year. Certain configurations of the i4 can now go up to 318 miles.

Get Fully Charged BMW i4 is BMW's top EV model During the second quarter of 2024, BMW sold 7,066 i4 in the U.S., which is half of the total 14,081 EV units. It means that the model outsells the other three (i5, i7 and iX) combined. The new 2025 BMW i4 entered production this month.

There are currently four versions of the BMW i4 on the market in the U.S.—the entry-level, rear-wheel-drive i4 eDrive35, the regular rear-wheel-drive i4 eDrive40, the all-wheel-drive i4 xDrive40 and performance-oriented i4 M50 xDrive. The 2025 model year is available for order in i4 eDrive40, i4 xDrive40 and i4 M50 xDrive guise. We haven't heard for sure when or if BMW will offer a 2025 i4 eDrive35.

BMW i4 eDrive40 BMW i4 xDrive40

i4 eDrive40 range up, i4 xDrive40 range down

The 2025 i4 offers more maximum driving range than the 2024 i4. According to the manufacturer, the i4 eDrive40 with standard 18-inch wheels will have up to 318 miles of EPA range—17 miles or 5.6% more than previously. That's a new record for the model. With the optional 19-inch wheels, range grows 12 miles or 4.2% over the 2024 i4—from 283 to 295 miles.

However, when we take a look at the all-wheel drive i4 xDrive40, the range decreases by a few percent. The 2025 model version is estimated at 287 miles, down by 20 miles or 6.5% from 307 miles previously. The drop is smaller with 19-inch wheels: 11 miles or 3.9%, from 279 to 268 miles, but still surprising.

The top-of-the-line also got a marginal range adjustment. The base i4 M50 xDrive has 267 miles of range, two less than before. There is no change for models with 20-inch wheels and performance tires, which cut the range to 227 miles.

We assume that the older 2024 versions will soon disappear from the BMW website, and the manufacturer will introduce the new entry-level i4 eDrive35 version.

The current eDrive35 has a smaller 68.7-kilowatt-hour battery, compared to 81-kWh in the other versions. The U.S. website does not indicate whether it's net or total capacity, but we assume net capacity. So expect a lower range than the other models.

Among tiny changes between the 2024 and 2025 model years, we also found that the new i4 eDrive40 is a bit slower. It will do 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds, instead of 5.4 seconds.

Here is a list with all the versions, each with two wheels sizes:

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-in RWD 276 mi 5.8 118 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-in RWD 252 mi 5.8 118 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-in RWD 301 mi 5.4 118 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-in RWD 283 mi 5.4 118 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-in RWD 318 mi* 5.5 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-in RWD 295 mi* 5.5 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-in AWD 307 mi 4.9 124 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 19-in AWD 279 mi 4.9 124 2025 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-in AWD 287 mi* 4.9 2025 BMW i4 xDrive40 19-in AWD 268 mi* 4.9 2024 BMW i4 M50 19-in AWD 269 mi 3.7 130 2024 BMW i4 M50 20-in AWD 227 mi 3.7 130 2025 BMW i4 M50 19-in AWD 267 mi* 3.7 2025 BMW i4 M50 20-in AWD 227 mi* 3.7

* EPA range according to BMW

Pricing

Prices of the 2025 BMW i4 are slightly higher than the 2024 model. The 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 starts at $57,900, $600 more than the 2024MY. The all-wheel-drive 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 starts at $62,300, $700 more than the '24. M50 pricing goes up $1,000, with a new starting price of $70,700.

The destination charge increased by $180 to $1,175 for all models.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 18-in $52,200 +$995 N/A $53,195 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35 19-in $52,800 +$995 N/A $53,795 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-in $57,300 +$995 N/A $58,295 2024 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-in $57,900 +$995 N/A $58,895 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 18-in $57,900 +$1,175 N/A $59,075 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 19-in $58,500 +$1,175 N/A $59,675 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-in $61,600 +$995 N/A $62,595 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 19-in $62,200 +$995 N/A $63,195 2025 BMW i4 xDrive40 18-in $62,300 +$1,175 N/A $63,475 2025 BMW i4 xDrive40 19-in $62,900 +$1,175 N/A $64,075 2024 BMW i4 M50 19-in $69,700 +$995 N/A $70,695 2024 BMW i4 M50 20-in $72,200 +$995 N/A $73,195 2025 BMW i4 M50 19-in $70,700 +$1,175 N/A $71,875 2025 BMW i4 M50 20-in $73,200 +$1,175 N/A $74,375

The model is imported from Europe and thus not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing, even if the sticker price fits under the $55,000 cap for cars (as it does for the eDrive35). As with all EVs, the tax credit still applies if you lease the car.

Considering that production of the new i4 started in July, the first customer deliveries in the U.S. will likely start in a few months.

Gallery: 2025 BMW i4 M50 xDrive (European Version)

6 Photos BMW