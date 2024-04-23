The all-electric BMW i4 four-door liftback just got a mild facelift, three years after its introduction. The 2025 BMW i4 comes with a redesigned face that includes full LED headlights, laser-accented tail lights and several other cosmetic changes inside and outside.

That said, the official press release doesn’t mention anything about the car’s performance, driving range or charging speeds, so the specs are most likely the same as on the outgoing model.

Get Fully Charged BMW's most affordable EV gets a makeover, albeit a small one The BMW i4 is the German company's cheapest electric vehicle, and it just got a mid-life refresh that brings a redesigned face and some other visual tweaks. However, the hard specs remain unchanged compared to the outgoing model, so will the cosmetic changes be enough to convince new buyers?

In other words, expect the 2025 BMW i4 to offer up to 536 horsepower and 586 pound-feet of torque as is the case with the top-spec 2024 i4 M50, while the maximum estimated range should be 307 miles, as with the 2024 i4 eDrive40.

Two battery sizes are currently available, depending on the selected version: 68.7 kilowatt-hours and 84.3 kilowatt-hours. Charging the battery from a DC fast charger takes roughly 30 minutes, according to BMW. The i4's updated Plug & Charge Multi Contract function also lets you store up to five "contracts" with EV charging companies, allowing you to plug in and pay for electricity immediately without having to use a credit card or authentication app.

On the outside, the facelift brings redesigned adaptive full LED headlamps as standard on all models, black high-gloss accents, new paint finishes and new alloy wheels. The top-spec i4 M50 xDrive also gets BMW’s Laserlight tail lights as standard, while lesser models can get the visually intricate feature when the optional Shadowline Package is fitted.

The laser-accented rear lights have laser diodes that illuminate a fiber optic bundle resulting in a look similar to that seen on the limited-edition BMW M4 CSL. On the M Performance i4 M50, the front vertical kidney grille has a black high-gloss surround.

Gallery: BMW i4 in European spec (2024)

37 Photos

Inside, the refreshed i4 comes with the automaker’s latest iDrive infotainment system which is underpinned by the BMW Operating System version 8.5. The multimedia suite can be specced together with a curved display and the Live Cockpit Professional feature that comes with a full-color head-up display and the ability to show the driver an augmented reality video on the center screen when using the navigation system.

The latest iDrive version also gets rid of the physical buttons for the climate control system and integrates them into the digital realm.

The 2025 i4, as well as its combustion-powered 4 Series Gran coupe sibling, gets sport seats covered in perforated Sensatec fabric as standard, as well as a two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated multifunction buttons. The optional M Sport Package adds a leather M steering wheel in a three-spoke design with a flat-bottomed rim and a black center stripe marking the 12 o’clock position.

Production of the facelifted BMW i4 will start in July 2024 at the company’s plant in Munich, Germany. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we expect the 2025 i4 to have a starting MSRP similar to the outgoing model.

The base 2024 BMW i4 eDrive35, which has an estimated driving range of 252-276 miles starts at $52,200, while the top i4 M50 trim starts at $69,700.