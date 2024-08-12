Lucid makes some of the most efficient electric vehciles currently available, and this was achieved by combining several innovations that its competitors don’t have access to. The California-based EV manufacturer developed and made all of the key components in-house as opposed to outsourcing development to third parties, which is what some automakers have done often with mixed results.

In the company's quest to constantly improve the efficiency of its vehicles, it recently announced that the Air Pure, the most efficient and affordable version of the Air sedan, achieved 5 miles per kilowatt-hour, equivalent to 146 MPGe. Following the announcement, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson posted a graph on LinkedIn showing just how far this puts the Air ahead of its main electric sedan rivals, the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Get Fully Charged Lucid is all about efficiency Constantly improving the efficiency of its vehicles is one of Lucid's top priorities, and it really when the Air Pure officially hit 5 miles per kWh, putting it way ahead of any similar-size rival electric sedan. The manufacturer expects to stay ahead of competitors over the next decade too.

The graph used the most efficient variants of the three rival electric sedans. Rawlinson concluded Lucid was so far ahead that it would take years for rivals to catch up if current trends were maintained. He went on to say that “Efficiency is of critical importance in making a better, lighter, more spacious, longer-range vehicle, and directly impacts cost to manufacture. Therefore, efficiency is arguably the single most valid litmus of a company’s core EV technological capability.”

According to the graph, the second-best when it comes to efficiency is the Tesla Model S, and based on the current trend, it would be able to match the Lucid Air Pure’s current efficiency eight years from now, in 2032. However, if the trend continues as shown in this graph, Lucid should reach 180 MPGe equivalent by the same year, which equates to 5.34 miles per kWh.

The Model S is still a remarkably efficient EV, though, especially when you consider the fact that it doesn’t have Lucid’s 900-volt electrical architecture or even an 800-volt platform like the Porsche Taycan. The latter is quite a long way behind the Air on Rawlinson’s graph, where it’s not as efficient as the 400-volt Mercedes EQS sedan.

Peter Rawlinson has been making a lot of public comments in the last few months highlighting the areas where Lucid is ahead of the pack and how confident he is of the brand’s success. He’s also criticized Tesla and its CEO on several occasions, pointed out Chinese automakers’ shortcomings and announced the firm’s plans to go mainstream with the launch of a midsize sedan and a crossover. Until then, the company is focusing on starting production of the Gravity, which, according to Rawlinson, will be the best SUV in the world.