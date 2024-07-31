Lucid Motors is one step closer to delivering its next vehicle to customers. On Tuesday, the California-based electric vehicle startup's first preproduction Gravity SUV rolled off the production line. 

Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO, announced the milestone in a LinkedIn post and shared a video of himself driving the SUV off the production line. Preproduction models are used for testing and to iron things out before production starts for customer vehicles. 

Lucid launched its debut vehicle, the Air sedan, in 2021. The three-row, seven-seat Gravity is its next act. Boasting 440-plus miles of range and a starting price under $80,000, it's set to go on sale by the end of 2024. 

It's tough to overstate how important the Gravity is to Lucid's future and financial stability. The Air is by all accounts a very advanced EV. But the market for large luxury sedans is rather limited. A big SUV should open Lucid up to a wide new customer base and give it the kind of scale it needs to start clawing its way toward profitability. 

Lucid still has a mountain to climb here, though. In the coming months, all eyes will be on whether the company can successfully and smoothly scale up production output to meaningful levels. Tesla had a notoriously painful time ramping up manufacturing of its first mass-market vehicle, the Model 3. Making a few early vehicles is one thing. Churning out hundreds or thousands of complex machines every week is a whole different ballgame. 

Or as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, clearly scarred from the "production hell" period of 2018, puts it basically every chance he gets: "Prototypes are easy. Production is hard."

