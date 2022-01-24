InsideEVs is proud to present this bonus mid-week episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the Podcast regularly covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

This edition is hosted by InsideEVs editor and InsideEVs Forum moderator, Domenick Yoney. He is joined by Martyn Lee of the EV News Daily podcast, Kyle Conner from the Out Of Spec Motoring family of YouTube channels, as well as long-time electric vehicle advocate and expert, InsideEVs editor Tom Moloughney, host of the YouTube channel State Of Charge.

On this special episode, we discuss setting a 500-mile range record while doing our standard InsideEVs 70 miles-per-hour range test with the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range. We talk about the various test parameters and conditions experienced during the our seven-plus hour drive, as well as answer some questions that have arisen since the release of our test video.

If you haven't watched that footage yet, check it out here:

We truly hope you enjoy this bonus chapter in our podcast series as much as we enjoyed making it.