Lucid Air Pure is the version we at InsideEVs recommend

You can now lease an Air Pure for $549 per month

Lucid adds a lot of credits and some free charging into the mix

There's never been a better time to lease a Lucid Air than right now.

If you're okay with last year's model, then you could score a Lucid Air Pure, which is our most recommended version of the Air, for just $549 per month.

Yes, there are some asterisks and the down payment might be a bit more than you'd like to fork over, but a $71,400 car for just $549 per month seems like quite the deal to us.

The Air Pure was one of the Airs that received a significant $7,500 price cut in February of this year. When it first launched in October 2023, the Air Pure started at $78,900, which made it the cheapest Air in the lineup. Following the price cut, it became even cheaper, and now, with some "money on the hood," which Lucid refers to as Air Credit and EV Credit, the 2024 Air Pure is the cheapest it's ever been. Plus, Lucid tosses in 1 year or 1,000 kWhs of complimentary charging on the Pure and Touring versions (or 2 years or 2,000 kWhs on Grand Toruing and Sapphire), whichever comes first.

Here's the deal:

So, it's $549 a month for 36 months. The fine print adds that "$5,549 as well as tax, title, license, registration, and fees due at signing." Of course, there's more fine print than that, so we'll include it in its entirety for you right here:

2. Limited availability of vehicles. Assumes a vehicle price of $71,400 including destination for Pure RWD MY 2024. Total capitalized cost of lease is only available if delivery is taken within 7 days of vehicle being available for delivery. Must apply for financing by 11:59 PM ET on October 31, 2024. Security deposit waived. $5,549 as well as tax, title, license, registration, and fees due at signing. Lease offer includes $7,500 capital cost reduction and excludes tax, title, license and other fees. Low mileage lease: 10,000 miles/year. Lessee is responsible for excess wear and mileage over 10,000 miles per year at $0.25/mile. Only available to U.S. customers. Other conditions and restrictions apply. This is not a commitment to lease. Offer available to well-qualified lessees only.

If you'd rather buy than lease, then you're in luck there too, as Lucid has a 1.9% finance offer for the Air Pure and it comes with a lot less fine print attached to it:

5. MY 2024 Pure, Touring and Grand Touring models available at 1.99% APR for up to 72 months for well-qualified buyers. Must apply by October 31, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET.

Here at InsideEVs, we've driven most of the Lucid Air versions, including the insane Sapphire, and have walked away impressed each time. However, due to their high price tags, we can't really recommend most of the versions, but the Air Pure is the exception.

After InsideEVs Senior Reporter Tim Levin drove the Air Pure he concluded that it's the version you should buy, stating:

I was blown away when I first drove a Lucid Air last year. I loved its performance, style, range and blistering charging speeds—but its stratospheric price made it impossible to seriously recommend it to anyone. The Grand Touring Performance Lucid loaned me came with a sticker price of roughly $180,000. It’s tough to say whether a vehicle like that is a great value. But the Air Pure certainly is. It’s fun, interesting and technologically ahead of the competition while undercutting rivals from Tesla, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche on price. That’s as great for consumers as it is for Lucid itself.

Here are the basic specs for the Lucid Air Pure: