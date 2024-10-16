Mercedes will increase the battery pack size of certain EQE sedan variants and all EQS sedans for 2025.

The manufacturer shares more information about the fully electric G580.

Mercedes-Benz will update most of the models in its U.S. lineup for 2025, and the big news is the larger batteries it will equip its EQE and EQS models with. The manufacturer also detailed the fully electric G-Class, which won’t be called the EQG, as initially believed.

The big news is that the EQE 350+ and EQE 500 (pictured) will feature a larger 96-kilowatt-hour battery, up from 90.6 kWh today. The smaller battery pack will still equip the EQE 350 4Matic, which has an EPA range of 265 miles. The EQE 350+ was the range king of the EQE sedan lineup with 307 miles, so with the new larger battery, it should exceed 330 miles on one charge.

Pricing for the 2025 EQE sedan appears unchanged from 2024 and ranges from $74,900 for the EQE 350+ to $106,900 for the EQE AMG model.

We’ve known about the additional battery capacity of the larger EQS sedan since April. Mercedes restyled the EQS and increased it from 108 kWh to 118 kWh, and we were expecting that with this lineup update, the manufacturer would provide the EPA range number. It’s not present in the official blurb, so all we can do is guess. The longest-range EQS sedan model is the EQS 450+, which has an EPA rating of 352 miles and should exceed 380 miles with the larger battery pack and the revised regenerative braking software that it shares with the EQE.

You will be able to buy the updated 2025 EQS sedan starting from $104,400 for the EQS 450+, and the price rises to $147,550 for the AMG variant. Just like with its smaller brother, prices are the same as in 2024.

The electric G-Wagen will be known as the G580 with EQ Technology (instead of EQG) to make it fit in better with the rest of the gas-powered lineup. Mercedes previously announced that it was moving away from EQ names for its EVs, which will get regular Class names. The G580 with EQ Technology is the first production model to see this change.

Mercedes says the electric G will cost $161,500 and has a 116 kWh battery pack, which in Europe is good for a WLTP range of 293 miles. The more conservative EPA estimate will give it a range rating of around (probably under) 250 miles on one charge. That is considerably less than one of its main rivals, the Rivian R1S, which is rated at 400 miles in dual-motor Max Pack guise.

The G580 EV will have a quad-motor setup with one drive unit for each wheel, with a combined output of 579 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque. This allows it to accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.7 seconds and top out at 112 mph (180 km/h). It will also have a low-range mode and thanks to the four individual motors, it will be able to literally turn on a dime by performing a tank turn.

Mercedes says it will arrive in dealerships before the end of 2024, while the updated EQE and EQS sedans will arrive in the first half of 2025. The manufacturer is also offering EV buyers the choice of either $1,000 credit on their Mercedes me Charge accounts or a home wall box free of charge.