The Mercedes-Benz EQG, which is the all-electric version of the iconic G-Glass (or G-Wagen), was revealed in concept form two years ago. We got to ride in a prototype last year, but other than that, not much was thrown out in the open by the German automaker. Until now, that is.

While we still don’t know what battery capacity, range or even power output the electric SUV will have, none other than the company’s CEO, Ola Källenius, shows us that it does have some neat off-road tricks. (It's good to be the boss.) The video may be little more than a teaser, but it also gives us two key pieces of information.

First, the EQG will retain its so-called G-Turn function, which allows the vehicle to do a 360-degree turn akin to what a tracked vehicle is capable of. There was no hint that Mercedes-Benz would cancel this feature, but seeing how Rivian changed its mind about it saying we need to respect nature while off-roading, I think it’s worth mentioning.

With this being said, the Chinese-made BYD YangWang U8 is also capable of doing tank turns, and it also sort of floats, but that’s another story.

Getting back to the EQG, our first ride review mentioned that there were two stand-out buttons on the center console. One was for the G-Turn, while the other was covered, and the engineers simply said that it was “for another day.” Well, it looks like that day has come, sort of.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQG Prototype: First Ride

6 Photos

At around the nine-minute mark, Källenius engages the G-Turn function and does a full 360-degree turn by pressing the left steering wheel paddle. Then, he says that there’s another button on the center console that–once pressed–can nudge the car while off-roading, to help it get around obstacles without having to faff around with the steering.

As for the EQG’s market launch, we still don’t know when that will happen. Revealed in concept form in 2021, it was reported that it might go into production in Austria in early 2024, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet, and Mercedes hasn’t announced an official launch date yet.

That said, the German automaker is also working on a smaller electric version of the G-Class, which was referred to as the “Little G” by the marque’s CEO and is rumored to debut in 2026.