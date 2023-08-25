At the beginning of August, Fisker surprised everyone by showing no fewer than three all-new electric concepts it plans to bring into production in the coming years.

We're talking about the Pear compact crossover, the Alaska pickup truck, and the Ronin flagship luxury convertible. Alongside these future models, Fisker also introduced the Ocean Force E, an off-road package that can either be ordered at purchase or added to the electric SUV at a later date.

Fisker has now released more details about this package, which will be available initially on the all-wheel-drive Ocean One and Extreme trim levels, followed by Ultra trim at a later date. Standout features for the Fisker Ocean Force E include 33-inch off-road tires on 20-inch wheels, specialized dampers, front and rear skid plates, and an underbody plate for greater durability.

Obviously, the Ocean Force E also has higher ground clearance than the regular model – although Fisker does not provide specifics – and wider wheel arches to accommodate the massive wheels.

It will also include a special off-road mode that will deliver specific performance powertrain settings. This feature will be delivered via an over-the-air (OTA) software update as part of the package. In addition to these features, customers will be able to enhance the Fisker Ocean Force E further by selecting an optional roof basket that will be sold separately.

"Force E is our effort to bring zero-emissions to the off-roading world, so that people who love the outdoors can experience it in a more sustainable way and without the negatives associated with the internal combustion vehicles that have dominated the segment for decades," said Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

The EV startup says Force E is designed to maximize the Ocean's torque, power, and range for "sustainable off-roading adventure." Speaking of which, Fisker did not say how the off-road package affects the Ocean's driving range. As a reminder, the regular Fisker Ocean is EPA-rated at up to 360 miles for the Extreme and One trim levels, and 340 miles for the Ultra.

Pricing hasn't been announced either, but Fisker said it will reveal it when reservations open. The Ocean Force E package will be available from the first quarter of 2024.