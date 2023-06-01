The Fisker Ocean has been EPA-rated at 360 miles (579 kilometers) of range, exceeding the EV startup's previous estimates.

The EPA-estimated range rating applies to the top-spec Fisker Ocean Extreme model on 20-inch wheels, powered by the Hyper Range battery pack with a capacity of 113 kilowatt-hours. The same range rating also applies to the limited edition Fisker Ocean One.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has also received both the EPA Certificate of Conformity and California Air Resources Board Executive Order. The latter grants the Fisker Ocean Extreme the maximum 4.0 Zero-Emission Vehicle credits per vehicle sold.

These certifications mean the Fisker Ocean is approved for sale and delivery in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

Fisker says Ocean deliveries in the United States are expected to begin in June. The automaker delivered the first Ocean SUVs in Europe last month.

Gallery: Fisker Ocean at Goodwood FoS 2022

8 Photos

The news follows European certification of Fisker Ocean's 440-mile (707-km) range on the WLTP test cycle.

"A lot of hard work went into achieving these results, and it feels great to give our customers a better range than we had estimated. Delivering an EPA 360 mile range in the US and WLTP 707 km range in Europe gives our drivers what they want: a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, and the confidence they're driving the electric SUV with the longest range available in an affordable new vehicle." Fisker Inc CEO Henrik Fisker

Fisker said this is a "huge milestone for everyone at Fisker," adding that the company is planning to send out communications today to its first customers.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme recently completed all applicable FMVSS testing required for US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) self-certification and meets New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards for a 5-star rating.

Interestingly, Fisker claims the Ocean Extreme is the longest-range electric SUV under $200,000 sold in the US today, but it doesn't name the $200,000+ SUV (or SUVs) that offer more range. The longest-range SUV that's on sale right now in the US is the Tesla Model X, with an EPA-estimated range of 348 miles.

It's also worth noting that Rivian estimates the R1S Dual-Motor AWD Max Pack will offer 390 miles of range when it debuts this fall.