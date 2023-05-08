EV startup Fisker Inc has reached the long-awaited milestone of delivering Ocean electric SUVs to customers.

Fisker has delivered the first Ocean SUV to a customer on May 5 as promised. The first owner to take delivery of the Fisker Ocean is from Denmark and has received the keys to his new electric SUV from company founder and CEO Henrik Fisker, who is also a Dane.

The handover took place at the recently opened Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen, Denmark. The very first Fisker Ocean delivered worldwide is a limited One launch edition model in Great White exterior paintwork and white Sea Salt interior with Alcantara seats. The vehicle also features the optional 22-inch AirGlider Black alloy wheels.

"I'm super excited to be in Copenhagen to hand over the first Fisker Ocean," said Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. In a post on LinkedIn, the executive said the customer was "amazed by the luxury feel, quality, the drive, and all the unique features" of the car.

The Fisker Ocean One and Extreme models offer the highest driving range of any battery-electric SUV currently available on the European market, delivering 440 miles (707 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle on 20-inch wheels and tires and 436 miles (701 km) on 22-inch optional wheels and tires.

While it's a good sign that Fisker has managed to start deliveries on time, it remains to be seen how many Ocean electric SUVs the startup will be able to deliver in the coming weeks and months.

Henrik Fisker said last month the company intended to deliver all Ocean One vehicles – 5,000 units – by the end of September 2023 while also initiating some deliveries of the Ocean Extreme, first in Europe and later in the US.

Speaking of which, Fisker does not have a set date for the start of US deliveries as the company is still awaiting certification of the Ocean SUV from US regulators.

The Fisker Ocean is built by Magna Steyr at its plant in Graz, Austria. During the most recent earnings call in March, Henrik Fisker said Magna was set to make 20 vehicles a day and planned to ramp its efforts in Q2 2023.

The automaker has a quite optimistic production target of almost 42,400 vehicles for 2023. At the end of February, Fisker reported 65,000 pre-orders for the Ocean EV.