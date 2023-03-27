US electric vehicle startup Fisker has announced that its Ocean electric SUV has achieved a combined WLTP range of up to 440 miles (707 kilometers) in Europe.

According to Fisker, the Ocean SUV has the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today, with the combined WLTP figure exceeding Fisker's previous estimate of 390 miles for the range-topping Extreme trim.

The company says the Ocean can potentially drive from London to Glasgow or Paris to Frankfurt on a single battery charge, with range to spare. The Fisker Ocean offers significantly more range than other long range SUVs sold in Europe, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV (365 miles) and Tesla Model X (351 miles).

"From the beginning, we planned the Fisker Ocean to deliver the highest level of design, sustainability, innovation, usability, and range. We created a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, offering our buyers range confidence and convenience in every trip. This achievement is a major milestone for everyone at Fisker, and we are delighted the range exceeds our initial calculations." Fisker Inc CEO Henrik Fisker

Gallery: Fisker Ocean Production Model

33 Photos

Fisker expects the Ocean to receive European homologation by April 28, 2023, which will allow it to start customer deliveries in the region thereafter. The EV maker will open the first European Fisker Centers+ in Vienna and Copenhagen on April 11, with additional Centers+ and Lounges across Europe and the US to open throughout 2023.

The Fisker Ocean is available to reserve and configure on the Fisker website in three versions: Sport, Ultra, and Extreme. The company says some trims are sold out in several launch markets – it's probably referring to the fully loaded Ocean One launch edition limited to 5,000 vehicles worldwide.

The Ocean Sport base model features a single motor powertrain making 275 horsepower for a 0-60 mph time of 6.6 seconds and a range of 275 miles. The Ocean Ultra gets a dual motor setup with 540 hp, a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds, and 390 miles of range. The range-topping Ocean Extreme brings 550 hp, a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, and 440 miles of range.

Fisker hasn't revealed battery capacities yet, but said the Sport will get a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pack, while the Ultra and Extreme will offer batteries with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cell chemistry supplied by CATL.