Electric car startup Fisker published a new video (embedded above) on its official YouTube channel showing the yet-to-be-delivered Ocean crossover SUV driving on snowy roads and a frozen lake somewhere in Sweden, Europe.

The video’s description mentions the EV’s all-wheel drive capabilities and its “exceptional traction,” and in an official statement issued by Fisker, the company mentions that Abbie Eaton of The Grand Tour fame was behind the wheel of the cars shown in the clip.

“Experience the Fisker Ocean's unmatched all-wheel-drive capabilities as it braves Sweden's toughest winter conditions. Thanks to its responsive handling and exceptional traction, driving on snowy and icy roads becomes a well-balanced and confidence-inspiring experience.”

Earlier this year, the company led by Henrik Fisker announced that the navigation system of its North American-bound vehicles will integrate ChargePoint’s charging stations, as well as roaming partner stations, but stopped short of mentioning complimentary charging for Ocean EV customers.

The California-based EV maker started production of the Ocean electric crossover in November 2022, at Magna-Steyr’s plant in Graz, Austria, with the first units rolling off the assembly line being the limited edition Ocean One cars.

Fisker claims that this variant is already sold out, but three additional trim levels will be available soon: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport.

Gallery: Fisker Ocean at Goodwood FoS 2022

12 Photos

According to the EV maker’s website, the range-topping Fisker Ocean Extreme features an all-wheel drive powertrain capable of providing up to 550 horsepower via a dual-motor setup, as well as a battery pack that offers a driving range of up to 350 miles (563 kilometers).

Priced at $68,999 in the United States, the Ocean Extreme comes with a 17.1-inch rotating center screen, SolarSky roof, California Mode, the world’s first digital radar, and something called Smart Traction.

At the same time, the base Fisker Ocean Sport starts at $37,499 and comes with a single, front-mounted electric motor and a driving range of up to 250 miles (402 km).

Deliveries of the Austrian-made Ocean EV haven’t started yet and the company hasn’t provided a date when this will happen.