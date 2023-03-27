This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Posted on EVANNEX on March 24, 2023, by Peter McGuthrie

When it comes to charging, many owners charge their Teslas at home. But when you’re out on a road trip or you simply need to stop at Superchargers, there’s a way you can increase the speed of your charging experience, ultimately cutting down your costs for timed-use billing systems.

Above: Tesla vehicles at a Supercharger (Image: Casey Murphy / EVANNEX).

No matter where you charge your Tesla, it’s worth noting how a given Supercharger bills you, if you’re hoping to save money. Tesla owners may stand to save a significant amount of money at stations billed by the minute. Moreover, making sure you head to V3 Superchargers can have you out of there in as little time as possible.

Read this week’s Tesla Pro Tip from Erwin Meyer at EVSpeedy.com below to learn how to save money at Superchargers by increasing your charging speeds.

Read More Related Tesla Articles:

non tesla supercharging cable issues Non-Tesla EVs At Tesla Superchargers Means Working Out Cable Issues
tesla dog mode workaround low state of charge Tesla Dog Mode Doesn't Work With Low Battery, But There's A Workaround

INCREASE SPEEDS, DECREASE COSTS

Most people obey the in-car navigation instructions, but the Tesla Navigation is quite conservative with charging planning, ensuring that you never run out of any charge under any condition.

To increase charging speeds and decrease costs, you can try to use Superchargers with about 10 percent of charge. You should also try to prioritize V3 chargers if possible. Then, you should be able to max out the charging rate at 250kw. This way you can add about 65 miles in 4 minutes, or 125 in 10 minutes. If your Supercharger is billed per minute, this will save you a lot of money.

===

You can find this and even more Tesla Pro Tips at EVSpeedy.com.

Source: EVANNEX

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com