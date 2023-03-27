As accidents captured on Tesla’s built-in dashcam go, the one embedded below is one of the most frightening that we’ve seen so far, but it’s worth mentioning that the driver of the car walked away from the whole thing unharmed.

The video, shared by Twitter user @Anoop_Khatra on his feed a couple of days ago, was captured by his Tesla’s forward-facing camera while driving on the highway and, well, it looks like something out of a Final Destination film.

A Kia Soul overtook the Tesla on the fast lane and then came close to a pickup truck that suddenly lost its front-left wheel, which went underneath the Kia and made it fly into the air like an involuntary motorized acrobat.

With the airbags deployed and a lot of debris falling on the road, the hatchback landed back on its wheels, before being hit in the back by the rogue wheel that started it all.

As for the poster’s car, which recorded the accident, it was driving with Autopilot engaged and swerved to avoid the runaway wheel, according to the original tweet, which is pretty impressive in and of itself.

The American EV maker’s TeslaCam feature has come in handy several times for both Tesla drivers and other road users, providing footage of accidents that would otherwise be hard to explain to investigators.

We previously reported on a number of accidents captured on Tesla’s built-in dashcam, like the one where a Model 3 was rammed by a pickup truck that ran a stop sign. In another instance, a Tesla owner discovered a “serial keyer” who ran around scratching other people’s cars for fun (he even did it barefoot, for some reason).

All Tesla models made after March 2018 have the Dashcam feature as standard, which uses the car’s video cameras to capture footage on the go and allows the driver to save the captured videos on a USB stick. Since the software update 2020.12.5, the videos can also be previewed on the car’s main screen.

