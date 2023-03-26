While we imagine many people have heard of the Tesla Model S Plaid, and perhaps they're even aware of its ridiculous acceleration, fewer folks are likely apprised of Tesla's Drag Strip Mode. This is because Tesla doesn't really advertise in the traditional sense, though it did just release the short video above to tell us all about the feature.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever built, with a zero to 60 mph time of as little as 1.99 seconds. Of course, the conditions need to be absolutely perfect to pull off a 60 mph sprint in just shy of two seconds, but even a hair over that time is incredibly impressive.

Tesla says the Model S Plaid has 1,020 peak horsepower and a top speed of 200 mph. According to the automaker, the electric sedan can complete a quarter-mile pass in just 9.23 seconds, with a trap speed of 155 mph. However, we've actually seen footage of multiple Model S Plaids undercutting that time.

At any rate, Tesla's Drag Strip Mode is one primary component that makes the otherworldly acceleration times possible. Its potent tri-motor all-wheel-drive system, optimized motors, and energy-dense battery pack are responsible for its crazy power, but the feature is what preconditions the battery and the drive units to the optimal temperatures for the quickest acceleration.

Tesla's Drag Strip Mode teams up with the Cheetah Stance feature to offer the best chance at recording the quickest times. Cheetah Stance lowers the Model S' front suspension to deliver optimal weight transfer while it's launching. If you're ever going to pull of a 1.99-second zero to 60 mph time in the Plaid, you'll need to make sure all the features are at play.

The Tesla Model S Plaid starts at $109,990, and it's not eligible for the revamped US federal EV tax credit, or any other incentives we're aware of. If you'd love to get your hands on a Model S but can't justify the price of the Plaid, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive "base" model starts at $89,990, and its acceleration is almost certain to "blow you away."

Check out the video to learn more about Tesla's Drag Strip Mode. Then, leave us a comment below.