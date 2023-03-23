Car advice website Rerev has conducted a study to determine the most anticipated electric vehicle of 2023. The site's analysts chose Google searches during a two-month period as their measure of anticipation. The winner is clear, having generated more than twice the amount of Google searches than the other nine vehicles on the list combined. That vehicle is none other than the often-delayed-but-seemingly-nearing-production Tesla Cybertruck.

According to Rerev's data, the Cybertruck was searched 1,854,710 times during the two-month period they looked at. The runner up was the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which garnered just 231,510 searches. Search totals for the other eight vehicles on the list drop precipitously from there.

Tesla Cybertruck: 1,854,710 searches Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: 231,510 searches Jeep Avenger: 173,480 searches Audi A6 E-Tron: 128,690 searches Kia EV9: 79,490 searches Lucid Gravity: 68,820 searches BMW i5: 68,670 searches Rolls-Royce Spectre6: 1,150 searches Porsche Macan EV: 37,490 searches DeLorean Alpha5: 14,700 searches

Rerev reports the Cybertruck was helped by Elon Musk posting a video on Twitter showing the elusive EV pickup at Tesla Engineering Headquarters. In fact, this explosion of interest in the Cybertruck over a 24-hour period is what inspired the company to look at the broader market of EVs arriving this year.

Their findings clearly reveal decent interest in many of the vehicles on this list, despite the Cybertruck running away with the title of "Most Anticipated." The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV was runner up to the Cybertruck and among five total SUVs on the list. The Audi A6 E-Tron and BMW i5 are the only sedans, while the DeLorean Alpha5, despite its nostalgic appeal, had the fewest searches of all.

A fair question to ask is whether or not Google searches is the most accurate way to measure consumer anticipation of a product. It's certainly one way to do it, but it's also one-dimensional. Incorporating other online data such as Facebook Likes, retweets, and YouTube views could yield a different order for the same list of vehicles.

That said, there's likely not a methodology out there that would result in a vehicle other than the Cybertruck as #1. Despite its many delays and a number of EV pickup competitors beating it to market (the Ford Lightning, Rivian R1T, and GMC Hummer EV, to name a few), Tesla's truck is still the hottest ticket in town.