Fisker has named ChargePoint Holdings as its North American partner for electric vehicle public charging solutions.

The collaboration will provide Fisker EV owners with access to more than 210,000 active ports under ChargePoint management, including over 16,700 DC fast charge ports. In addition, people driving the Fisker Ocean will also have access to over 400,000 roaming ports.

Fisker says the partnership will make it easy for its customers to access ChargePoint's network of Level 2 and DC fast chargers, as well as roaming partner stations, which together make up more than 80 percent of public charging spots in the United States and Canada.

"The minute they get their new Fisker Ocean, our owners want convenient and easy-to- locate public charging stations, a quick, easy experience when using a public charger, and super-simple payment options. Together with ChargePoint, we are providing a class- leading public charging option for Fisker owners at delivery. ChargePoint is a leading charging network in North America, and their commitment to sustainable mobility makes the partnership a perfect fit for our customers and our business." Fisker Inc Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker

The ChargePoint network will become available to Fisker Ocean owners starting with vehicle deliveries in the US and Canada, for which the company hasn't announced a start date yet. Fisker Ocean drivers can locate ChargePoint and roaming partner charging stations within the vehicle's navigation system and through the ChargePoint mobile app.

Gallery: Fisker Ocean at Goodwood FoS 2022

12 Photos

At launch, drivers can use the app and the Fisker Ocean's central touchscreen to search for and navigate to charging stations, filter search for DC fast charge locations, do basic EV route planning, and calculate arrival times at charging stops. Interestingly, there's no mention of complimentary charging offered with an Ocean EV purchase.

Fisker started production of the Ocean electric SUV on November 30, 2022, at contract manufacturer Magna-Steyr's plant in Graz, Austria. The company claims the limited edition Ocean One trim level – the first one to enter production – is already sold out. The Fisker Ocean will also be available in three additional trim levels: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport.

The range-topping Fisker Ocean Extreme with a dual-motor AWD powertrain is said to cover 350 miles (563 kilometers) on a single charge. Priced at $68,999 in the US, it comes equipped with three driving modes, Revolve 17.1-inch rotating screen, SolarSky roof, California Mode, Smart Traction, the world's first digital radar, and more.

The base Fisker Ocean Sport single motor FWD model offering 250 miles (402 kilometers) of range starts at $37,499.