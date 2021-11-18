Following a sneak peek in Manhattan Beach, California, Fisker has fully revealed its Ocean all-electric SUV on the first media day of the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The vehicle that’s on display in LA is a “production-intent design” indicative of the Fisker Ocean that will be manufacturing from November 17, 2022, at Magna-Steyr’s carbon-neutral factory in Graz, Austria. We won’t insist on the design because it’s largely the same as the concept we’ve seen for a while now, and our sneak peek article already mentions the differences.

Fisker will offer the Ocean in three trim levels: single-motor FWD Sport, priced at $37,499 before federal and state tax credits ($29,999 after credits), dual-motor AWD Ultra ($49,999), and dual-motor AWD Extreme ($68,999). There will also be a Fisker Ocean One launch edition, also priced at $68,999, that will be made in a run of 5,000 units.

Interestingly, Fisker will offer two battery cell chemistries for the Ocean. The base Sport model will use a lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery cell chemistry in a Touring Range pack supplied by CATL. This model will have an estimated EPA range of 250 miles (402 km).

Ultra and Extreme models will use a Hyper Range battery pack with a nickel manganese cobalt cell chemistry, also from CATL. EPA ranges for the AWD dual-motor Fisker Ocean Ultra and Fisker Ocean Extreme are estimated at 340 miles (547 km) and 350-plus miles (563 km), respectively. Regardless of the battery pack, all Fisker Ocean models will feature silicon-carbide inverters.

Gallery: Fisker Ocean Production Model

13 Photos

As for performance, the base Ocean Sport will have a peak horsepower rating of 275 horsepower and will do 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds. The 540-hp Ocean Ultra will cover the same sprint in 3.9 seconds, while the Ocean Extreme and Ocean One will offer 550 hp and an estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds.

All models will feature Earth and Fun drive modes, with AWD variants adding Hyper mode and the Extreme and One trim levels also getting Off-Road mode. In addition, the Fisker Ocean Ultra, Extreme and One will also get a Smart Traction torque-vectoring system for enhanced performance and safety.

Key features of the Fisker Ocean include the 17.1-inch Revolve rotating infotainment screen, California Mode (available on Ultra, Extreme and One) for a near-convertible SUV experience, and the SolarSky roof (available on the Extreme and One trim levels). The latter is said to supply an additional 2,000 miles (3,218 km) of range per year under ideal conditions and 1,500 miles (2,414 km) under typical sunny skies in regions such as California.

The all-electric SUV will also offer Fisker Intelligent Pilot, the company’s proprietary Advanced Driver Assist System using automated electronic sensors (radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras) and processing software.

Customers will be able to buy the Fisker Ocean at the end of 2022, and can already reserve one today for a $250 deposit. The company will also offer the Fisker Flexee Lease, similar to a subscription model. With this program, Fisker Ocean Sport starts at $379/month with a one-time $2,999 initiation and activation fee.