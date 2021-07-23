Fisker's Ocean electric SUV has been a long time coming. Announced in March 2019, the vehicle debuted in prototype form at CES 2020.

Now, it looks like we’ll finally be able to see it in production guise as Fisker has confirmed the Ocean's global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17, 2021. Production prototype testing will begin this year, and the Fisker Ocean will start rolling off the assembly line at Magna’s Graz facility in Austria on November 17, 2022.

The electric SUV will have an ambitious starting MSRP of $37,499 in the United States, excluding EV-related subsidies, and will offer “compelling, high-value option packages to customers across the Ocean's entire price range.” In Germany, the Ocean will be priced below €32,000, including taxes and subsidies.

Fisker says it has more than 62,000 hand-raisers and 17,300 paid reservations for the Ocean electric SUV, including fleet orders from companies such as Credit Agricole Consumer Finance, Onto and Viggo. Each reservation requires a $250 deposit, with a 10% charge ($25) covering third-party and administrative costs in the event of a cancellation.

To prepare for the rollout of its new model, Fisker says it will open multiple locations in the U.S. and Europe in 2022, with an inaugural center opening in Los Angeles in the first half of next year. The second of the so-called Fisker Brand Experience Centers will open in Munich after that. Following LA and Munich, the company plans to open at least four additional centers in London, New York, Miami and Copenhagen through the second half of 2022.

"With less than 500 days to run before we start on-time production of the Fisker Ocean, we are simultaneously focused on crafting our customer journey. Our brand experience centers will be the primary physical touchpoint for the majority of our prospective customers. Our global rollout plans are focused on the largest metropolitan areas for electric vehicle adoption – and where we can meet the greatest number of our reservation holders.” Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO Fisker Inc

These experience centers will allow prospective customers to experience Fisker vehicles first hand and speak with product experts.