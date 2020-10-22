Fisker announced that Viggo, the Danish ride-hailing company founded in 2019, has placed an order for 300 Fisker Ocean electric cars.

It's the largest single order for the Ocean so far, according to the company, although we don't know the details, whether it's an order or just a reservation or MoU agreement.

A little strange to us is that a young company like Viggo, with currently only 55 cars on the road (100 promised by the end of 2020), is ordering 300 EVs from the yet-to-be-proven Fisker company.

Anyway, the cars are expected to join the fleet in Denmark/Norway in Q4 2022, which is also the date when the car will be launched.

"Since founding, Viggo has built a network of more than 55 (100 projected by the end of the year) electric cars and delivered more than 100,000 rides. The company will expand into Norway in 2021 and the 300 Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUVs, to be delivered Q4 2022, will be a strong part of their Scandinavian expansion. Viggo’s focus is on business users and has brought many large multinational companies into its customer/user base."

The Fisker Ocean crossover/SUV will be produced by Magna International in Europe (in Austria we guess).

Gallery: Fisker Ocean

24 Photos

Fisker Ocean specs (as of Summer 2020, before Magna deal):