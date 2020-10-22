300 units to enter Viggo's ride-hailing fleet in Denmark in late 2022.
Fisker announced that Viggo, the Danish ride-hailing company founded in 2019, has placed an order for 300 Fisker Ocean electric cars.
It's the largest single order for the Ocean so far, according to the company, although we don't know the details, whether it's an order or just a reservation or MoU agreement.
A little strange to us is that a young company like Viggo, with currently only 55 cars on the road (100 promised by the end of 2020), is ordering 300 EVs from the yet-to-be-proven Fisker company.
Anyway, the cars are expected to join the fleet in Denmark/Norway in Q4 2022, which is also the date when the car will be launched.
"Since founding, Viggo has built a network of more than 55 (100 projected by the end of the year) electric cars and delivered more than 100,000 rides. The company will expand into Norway in 2021 and the 300 Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUVs, to be delivered Q4 2022, will be a strong part of their Scandinavian expansion. Viggo’s focus is on business users and has brought many large multinational companies into its customer/user base."
The Fisker Ocean crossover/SUV will be produced by Magna International in Europe (in Austria we guess).
Fisker Ocean specs (as of Summer 2020, before Magna deal):
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: 250-300 miles (402-483 km)
- up to >80 kWh battery
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in less than three seconds
- dual motor all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive
- peak system output of 225 kW (>300 hp) in AWD version
- AC charging (on-board): N/A
- DC fast charging: 15-80% SOC in 30 minutes (CCS plug, up to 150 kW); up to 20 miles per minute
- 566 liters (20 cubic feet) of trunk space, the vehicle presents practicality and utility. The space increases to 708 liters (25 cubic feet) with the parcel shelf removed, expanding to 1,274 liters (45 cubic feet) with the rear seats folded
- 4,640 millimeters (182.7 inches) in length, 1,930 millimeters (76 inches) in width and 1,615 millimeters (63.6 inches) in height
