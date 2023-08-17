After a ceremonious unveiling of three new electric vehicles recently, Fisker today revealed additional details and images of the Alaska electric truck.

Unveiled at the Fisker Product Vision Day event a couple of weeks ago, where the Pear electric hatchback and Ronin super GT also made an appearance, the Alaska will be based on a modified Ocean platform called the FM31, with a targeted maximum range of 340 miles when it enters production in the US in the first quarter of 2025.

Gallery: Fisker Alaska

23 Photos

At the unveiling event, CEO Henrik Fisker claimed that Alaska would be the lightest electric truck and also the world's most sustainable. The Ocean apparently has a vegan interior with ethically sourced materials for its upholstery, carpet, and interior panels. It will be interesting to see how Fisker furthers what it has incorporated into the Ocean.

A standout feature of the Alaska, like the Pear, is the so-called Houdini trunk. On the electric truck, the Houdini is a mid-gate that rolls down electronically and vanishes under the floor. With the rolled-down mid-gate and flat-folding rear seats, Fisker says the bed's length can be extended from 4.5 feet to 9.2 feet.

The Houdini trunk, or a mid-gate that rolls down completely.

With the mid-gate lowered, the rear seats would be protected by fold-up panels, as per Fisker. Other quirky features include a “big gulp cupholder” as seen in the newly released images, and a cowboy hat holder, which is essentially a roof-mounted strap. There's also a retractable tablet holder for the co-driver.

Fisker will offer the Alaska with two battery capacities, 75 and 113 kilowatt hours. The former will deliver an estimated range of 230 miles, while the latter will deliver up to 340 miles, as per initial company estimates that are subject to change. The Ocean Extreme gets a maximum WLTP range of 440 miles. However, the powertrain specifications aren't confirmed yet.

The range-topping Ocean Extreme's dual-motor all-wheel-drive system produces 550 horsepower, while the entry-level version is good for 275 hp. The Alaska's figures might be in the same ballpark. Fisker revealed that the truck will accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.9 to 7.2 seconds, indicating that the time would vary depending on variants and configuration.

"Big gulp holder" aka large bottle holder.

After confirming that the Alaska will be manufactured stateside, Fisker stopped short of revealing the manufacturing location, and potential partners. That information is still being finalized, said the company.

That said, the Alaska would slot between the compact and mid-size truck segments. Fisker estimates a starting price of $45,400 before incentives. Reservations are presently open for $250.

The current crop of electric trucks, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, Hummer EV, and the imminent Chevrolet Silverado EV are considerably more expensive. Although, the Alaska might compete directly with future rivals.

The cowboy hat holder is basically a roof-mounted strap to place or hang items.

Reports suggest that Ford and General Motors are developing their next-generation trucks, possibly more affordable models with improved range. Rivian is also developing its next-generation R2 platform and has confirmed the R2S mid-size SUV, but there’s no official word on the R2T.

Fisker also showcased the Pear small electric hatchback, Ronin electric grand tourer, the Force E adventure package for the Ocean, and a new supercomputer at the Product Vision Day event. The Pear will also be manufactured in the US, at Foxconn’s Lordstown Motors plant in Ohio, but the deal hasn’t been finalized yet.