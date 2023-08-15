Fisker announced today that it will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging connector for its current and future electric vehicles in North America.

That's the eighth car company (after Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, and Nissan) that signed up for the switch from CCS1 to the Tesla-developed NACS charging connector. Additionally, Aptera intends to introduce its first vehicle with NACS, right from the start.

In the case of Fisker, the company has entered into an agreement with Tesla to adopt NACS on its first vehicle in 2025 and get native access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

Initially, the company will utilize adapters to enable Supercharging, beginning in the first quarter of 2025. That's an interesting difference, compared to the previous seven CCS1-to-NACS switch announcements, because other manufacturers said that their NACS adapters are expected at some point in 2024.

Fisker explains that it "will later update vehicle engineering to include an NACS inlet." As we understand, the first Fisker electric car with a NACS charging inlet might be introduced in Q2-Q4 2025. Other manufacturers set a target of 2025. We guess that a lot will depend on the development, tests, parts availability, and standardization of the NACS by SAE.

The NACS-compatible Fisker electric vehicles are promised to be provided with CCS adapter, so they would maintain a charging option from the existing/older CCS infrastructure as well. Tesla already offers CCS1-to-NACS adapter for its customers in North America and South Korea.

Currently, Fisker offers only one model - the Ocean - although, recently the company unveiled four more models - Ronin, Pear, Alaska, and Force E, which might be launched at some point in the future.

As far as North America is considered, all Fisker BEVs will be NACS compatible in the future. However, in Europe - where the Fisker Ocean is produced (at Magna Steyr's plant) - the cars will remain to be natively compatible with the CCS2 charging connector.