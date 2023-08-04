Fisker made a big splash today during its Product Vision Day 2023 event by revealing not one, but four new electric vehicles.

The automaker just live-streamed the reveal of its new Ronin flagship electric supercar, which is expected to go up to 600 miles on a single charge. Additionally, Fisker revealed the Pear compact electric hatchback, an Ocean-based Alaska pickup truck, and also shared details about its new supercomputer.

This is a developing story...