Most Fisker-related news are dedicated to the Ocean electric SUV that recently started customer deliveries in the US, but the EV startup is also working on two other models.

Those are the Fisker Pear entry-level model scheduled to go on sale in 2025 with a starting MSRP under $30,000 and the Fisker Ronin flagship EV that's described by the company as a four-door convertible GT sports EV.

Not much is known about the latter other than it's expected to cost approximately $200,000 and go on sale around 2025 – or even later, seeing as the Pear was originally slated for 2024 and was delayed to 2025.

Now, Henrik Fisker, the founder and CEO of Fisker Inc, has decided it was time to provide a fresh update about the Ronin, and he has done that on his personal Instagram page.

The renowned car designer and entrepreneur has posted a fresh teaser rendering of the Fisker Ronin, providing the best look yet at the company's future flagship and some interesting information.

Starting with the latter, Fisker says the car will be revealed a month from now on August 3 and it will be "super fast" and offer space for five. The executive describes the vehicle as "the ultimate long distance Grand Touring car with anticipated range of 600 miles."

Obviously, 600 miles (965 kilometers) of range sounds great, but it's probably too early to get excited about it. That kind of range would make the Fisker Ronin the longest-range EV on the market, assuming other EVs won't launch with more than 600 miles of range in the meantime.

Henrik Fisker said last year the Ronin would feature a structural battery pack as well as "unique doors for better ingress and egress and a luxurious, sustainable vegan interior that plots a new, advanced design direction."

As for the Ronin's design, this latest rendering shows the vehicle with the retractable metal roof closed and allows us to spot sporty details like the muscular fenders, sculpted vented hood, rear light bar, and big wheels.

As with most of Henrik Fisker's designs, the Ronin looks like a head-turner, but whether it will actually happen and offer the promised performance and range is a completely different question that probably depends a lot on how well the Ocean SUV will do in the market.