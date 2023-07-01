The Fisker Ocean is finally on sale, over four years after it was first revealed to the world. Customer deliveries began in Demark one month ago, meanwhile US deliveries commenced last week.

The only version of the electric crossover currently being delivered is the $69,000 launch edition, which produces 550 horsepower and can sprint from 0-60 miles per hour in just 3.6 seconds. Dubbed the Ocean One, the launch version is powered by a 106-kilowatt-hour (net capacity) battery pack and has an estimated EPA range of 360 miles.

Daniel Simonsen recently took delivery of his Ocean One in Copenhagen, Denmark. He recorded a brief review of his new vehicle after one week of ownership.

Overall, Simonsen is very impressed with the Ocean. He initially praised its innovative technological features, like the high-resolution digital rear mirror.

The Ocean's suspension is superb, with Simonsen noting how comfortable the vehicle feels going over speed bumps and rough terrain. Its driver assistance technology also works well, although Simonsen didn't go into too much detail on it.

The Ocean's straight-line performance is excellent according to Simonsen. With Boost Mode engaged, the Ocean One fairs similarly to a Tesla Model Y Performance in terms of acceleration.

The 17-inch infotainment system is clear and responsive with a logical layout. Build quality also appears to be quite solid.

Although the firm's CEO Henrik Fisker was responsible for a seperate Fisker brand that built the Karma several years ago, this is technically a new Fisker venture with all new staff - making it a startup. Hence it's impressive that owners are this happy with the build quality and infotainment.

Perhaps a lot of that is down to production being outsourced to Magna Steyr in Austria. A trusted producer for the past 20 years, Magna builds around 200,000 vehicles per year. On top of the Ocean, Magna Steyr currently produces several renowned models from legacy automakers including the Mercedes C-Class, BMW 5-Series, and Jaguar I-Pace.