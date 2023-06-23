A few Fisker reservation holders finally got behind the wheel of their Ocean electric SUV after a long waiting period. The California-based brand delivered 22 units of the Ocean One launch edition to customers at a company facility in Los Angeles.

Fisker shipped the units from Graz, Austria, where it’s built at Magna Steyr’s manufacturing facility. More Fisker Ocean US deliveries will continue through the summer as the company attempts to fulfill a huge order backlog of approximately 65,000 units as of February 2023. The brand made its first European customer delivery in Denmark last month.

Fisker has cut its production forecast for 2023 from over 42,000 units to between 32,000-36,000 units, it stated during its Q1 2023 results call. Although CEO Henrik Fisker said he expected production to increase to 1400-1700 vehicles for Q2 and possibly 6000 units per month for the rest of 2023.

Here’s what Fisker said about starting US deliveries:

We’re grateful our customers have been patient with us as we dealt with a longer-than-expected certification period earlier this year, and we’re happy their patience is now starting to be rewarded.

The large order backlog indicates customers’ interest in the electric SUV, which offers impressive on-paper performance, and some unique and quirky features.

The Ocean One launch edition comes with 106 kilowatt-hours of usable battery capacity, which enables an EPA range of 360 miles, with standard 20-inch wheels. Fisker claims this is the highest range of any electric SUV in its class. The Tesla Model Y Long Range has an EPA range of 330 miles, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has up to 303 miles of EPA range.

Gallery: Fisker Ocean Production Model

31 Photos

In Europe, on the more lenient WLTP test cycle, the Ocean has a range of 440 miles. That said, the Ocean is all-wheel-drive thanks to dual motors, which can provide 550 peak horsepower (with boost mode) and a 0-60 miles per hour time of just 3.6 seconds. The launch edition costs $69,000 in the US, while the base Sport version starts at $37,500.

The electric SUV also comes with a rotating 17.1-inch touchscreen, which can switch between portrait and landscape and orientations, a solar roof, and a retractable rear lift-gate window. Hopefully, future owner reviews will help us understand how these features work in the real world. What do you think of the Fisker Ocean? Leave your thoughts in the comments.