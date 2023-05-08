Shortly after announcing the start of Fisker Ocean deliveries in Europe, the EV startup has released more specifications about its first electric SUV.

These new figures for the European market answer some of the questions many people asked so far about the Fisker Ocean, including battery capacity, charging time, ground clearance, curb weight, and more.

Obviously, the thing everyone was most curious about was battery capacity, and Fisker says the larger pack that equips the Ocean One, Extreme, and Ultra trim levels has 113 kilowatt-hours – we don't know whether that's gross or usable yet.

That's certainly bigger than many people expected, and it certainly explains the WLTP range rating of 440 miles (707 kilometers) that makes the Fisker Ocean the longest-range electric SUV on sale in Europe.

Fisker previously said the larger battery pack – referred to as "Hyper Range" – has a lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) chemistry supplied by China's CATL. The base Fisker Ocean Sport model will get a cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, also from CATL.

As for charging times, Fisker previously said the Ocean will support charging at a peak of more than 250 kW. Now we get to learn more about what that means in practical terms as Fisker has communicated a DC fast charging time of 33 minutes and 6 seconds.

The EV startup does not provide more details, but we assume that's the charging time from 10 to 80 percent state of charge. Fisker also says the charging time using a Level 2 home charger is 12 hours – presumably from zero to 100 percent state of charge.

The European-specification Fisker Ocean's updated spec sheet also reveals more details about the electric SUV's capability. For example, the Ocean has a curb weight of 5,365 pounds (2,433.6 kilograms), a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 6,557 lbs (2,974.4 kg) and a towing capacity of 4,012 lbs (1,820 kg).

The ground clearance is 7.1 inches (180 millimeters) with the optional 22-inch wheels or 6.5 inches (165 mm) with the standard 20-inch wheels. That's not great for off-road outings, although Fisker never claimed the Ocean was designed for that.

Still, the automaker lists the vehicle's approach, departure and breakover angles in the spec sheet. With the 22-inch wheels, the Ocean is capable of 17, 21.5, and 13.4 degrees, respectively, or 15.9, 20.3, and 12.9 degrees, with the 20-inch wheels.

The key takeaway here? If you must take the Fisker Ocean off the beaten track, you better opt for 22-inch wheels – as counterintuitive as that may sound to off-road enthusiasts.