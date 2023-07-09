Production of the all-electric Fisker Ocean model progresses, but the company once again missed its own manufacturing target.

According to Fisker, during the second quarter of 2023, 1,022 Fisker Ocean were produced in Graz, Austria (at Magna Steyr's plant), compared to the recent guidance of 1,400-1,700.

"In the second quarter of this year, 1,022 of the class-leading Fisker Ocean SUVs were produced in Austria for customers as well as marketing and engineering purposes."

Let's recall that in Q1, production amounted to 55 units, compared to 300 expected. It means that after the first half of the year, the company is at 1,077 units, compared to the expected 1,700-2,000.

Fisker explains that some of its suppliers were not able to ramp up production, but things are improving and the assembly rate exceeded 80 units per day at the end of June. The company even said that expects to produce over 1,400 units in early July and promised a steep ramp-up in Q3 (rate of up to 6,000/month):

"A few suppliers had challenges ramping to the targeted 2Q levels, as they did not receive components from sub-suppliers in a timely manner. The company is focused on working with all suppliers to ramp to the required volumes. Fisker exceeded its targeted assembly rate of 80 units per day at the end of June and expects vehicles produced to exceed 1,400 in early July."

It will be very interesting to see the progress in the second half of the year. The initial target of up to 42,400 Fisker Ocean units in 2023 was already scrapped (reduced to 32,000-36,000).

Fisker Ocean production:

The company does not reveal sales/customer deliveries.

Customer deliveries of the Fisker Ocean in Europe (specifically in Denmark) started in May, while in the United States, the first limited Ocean One Launch Editions were delivered in June.

The Fisker Ocean One starts at an MSRP of $68,999 (the launch edition in the US), compared to $37,499 for the entry-level regular Fisker Ocean Sport trim, which is expected later.

The top-of-the-line version is equipped with a 113-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery (106 kWh of usable capacity), which is enough for an EPA Combined range rating of 360 miles (579 km), assuming 20-inch wheels. In Europe, the WLTP range is 440 miles (707 km).

The regular Fisker Ocean Sport, with a smaller battery, is expected to get up to 250 miles (402 km) of EPA Combined range.