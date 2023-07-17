Fisker has announced more details about its international expansion plans, more specifically about entering the Indian market.

The EV startup said it expects to start deliveries of its Fisker Ocean electric SUV in India in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the homologation process for the world's third-largest automotive market should be completed by September.

The company plans to launch in India with a limited-run model called Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition, which is named after the firm's India subsidiary, Fisker Vigyan India Private Limited. Fisker established an office in Hyderabad in 2022.

Only 100 examples of the limited-edition series will be made, and pricing in India will align with European pricing. The Fisker Ocean Extreme is priced at 69,950 euros ($78,560) in the German market, but the India-bound Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition will add import taxes and logistics to that price.

"India offers exciting opportunities for us. Following the successful start of deliveries in Europe and the US, we're thrilled that we can bring the Fisker Ocean Extreme, with its class-leading range and unique features, to a new market where we plan to grow our brand rapidly over the coming years." Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker

Fisker did not say how the Vigyan Edition will differ from the Ocean Extreme model on which it will be based, so it's hard to say if it will have market-specific features. The photo accompanying the press release shows the regular Fisker Ocean Extreme. The EV startup did not say if it plans to sell other Ocean trim levels in India either.

The Ocean Extreme is the longest-range trim level of Fisker's debut model, boasting an EPA-estimated rating of 360 miles (579 kilometers) on standard 20-inch wheels and tires. It's also the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class, which Fisker defines as "mid-size SUVs with an MSRP under $200,000."

In Europe, the Fisker Ocean Extreme has a WLTP range of 440 miles (707 kilometers) on standard 20-inch rims and tires, making it the longest range electric SUV sold in Europe today.