Fisker has announced more details about its international expansion plans, more specifically about entering the Indian market. 

The EV startup said it expects to start deliveries of its Fisker Ocean electric SUV in India in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the homologation process for the world's third-largest automotive market should be completed by September.

The company plans to launch in India with a limited-run model called Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition, which is named after the firm's India subsidiary, Fisker Vigyan India Private Limited. Fisker established an office in Hyderabad in 2022.

Only 100 examples of the limited-edition series will be made, and pricing in India will align with European pricing. The Fisker Ocean Extreme is priced at 69,950 euros ($78,560) in the German market, but the India-bound Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition will add import taxes and logistics to that price.

Gallery: Fisker Ocean Production Model

2023 Fisker Ocean SUVs back to back
31 Photos
2023 Fisker Ocean SUVs back to back 2023 Fisker Ocean exterior front three-quarter view 2023 Fisker Ocean exterior front three-quarter view 2023 Fisker Ocean exterior driving front view 2023 Fisker Ocean exterior front three-quarter view 2023 Fisker Ocean exterior driving front view 2023 Fisker Ocean exterior driving side view

"India offers exciting opportunities for us. Following the successful start of deliveries in Europe and the US, we're thrilled that we can bring the Fisker Ocean Extreme, with its class-leading range and unique features, to a new market where we plan to grow our brand rapidly over the coming years."

Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker

Fisker did not say how the Vigyan Edition will differ from the Ocean Extreme model on which it will be based, so it's hard to say if it will have market-specific features. The photo accompanying the press release shows the regular Fisker Ocean Extreme. The EV startup did not say if it plans to sell other Ocean trim levels in India either.

The Ocean Extreme is the longest-range trim level of Fisker's debut model, boasting an EPA-estimated rating of 360 miles (579 kilometers) on standard 20-inch wheels and tires. It's also the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class, which Fisker defines as "mid-size SUVs with an MSRP under $200,000."

In Europe, the Fisker Ocean Extreme has a WLTP range of 440 miles (707 kilometers) on standard 20-inch rims and tires, making it the longest range electric SUV sold in Europe today.

Learn more about the Fisker Ocean electric SUV

fisker ocean production 2023q2 Fisker Ocean Production Lags Behind Targets: 1,022 Units Produced In Q2 2023
fisker ocean us deliveries begin Long-Awaited Fisker Ocean Hits The Road: US Deliveries Begin
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com