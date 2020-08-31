Peugeot revealed info and images of its upcoming all-electric large van - e-Boxer, which will come on top of the medium van e-Expert, announced in Spring 2020.

It's based on the conventional Boxer, which since 1994 sold more than 1,250,000 units in 110 countries.

It will have two battery options - 37 kWh and 70 kWh (interestingly, those are smaller packs than 50 kWh and 75 kWh in the case of e-Expert medium size van). The bigger pack is expected to allow it to cover 340 km (211 miles) on a single charge (estimated WLTP result).

As we can see in the images, the charging inlet is located behind the driver's door (just like in other large vans), which is not the best location (see why in Bjorn Nyland's video about the Volkswagen e-Crafter - from 7:00).

There will be 4 lengths and 3 height options, with a payload of up to 1890 kg (depending on the version) and a loading volume identical to the ICE version, up to 17 m3.

Since the Peugeot brand is just one of several in the PSA Group, soon we see similar announcements from Citroën and Opel/Vauxhall.

Sales will start probably from 2020/2021, at least that was the plan announced in Spring. In 2021 the medium and large EV vans to be followed by a small EV van to complete the lineup.

Gallery: Peugeot e-Boxer