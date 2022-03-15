The Peugeot 2008 can be bought as a gas or diesel vehicle, but we've only got on the all-electric e2008! Blake had it for a week-long test so he got to try out the range, acceleration, power, spec levels, comfort and charging.

For us, it's a great all-rounder, but the problem arises when you compare it to the competition. Is the ZS EV better value? The Kona and eNiro have much more range. But maybe you don't need the range.

