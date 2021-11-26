Join us as we test out the all-new Kia EV6 in this point of view test drive.

The Kia EV6 is based on the e-GMP that Hyundai and Kia have developed. It is one of the most exiting EVs to come out and is garnering a huge amount of attention. Both the IONIQ5 and the EV6 are based on the same platform, and have broadly similar specifications. But there is quite a difference in styling.

Our reviewer, Blake, was hugely impressed by the car...but what do you think? Is it the ultimate EV? We hope you enjoy our Review and POV Test Drive of the new Kia EV6!

And here's some additional background and specs for the EV6:

Kia announced that the limited run of 1,500 First Edition EV6s assigned to the U.S. market were fully reserved the day the offer became available online (after reopening). Kia required only $100 deposits, starting reservations on June 3, but due to technical difficulties was forced to quickly close it and reopened on June 8th. The limited-edition starts at $58,500 (MSRP).

The $58,500 Kia EV6 First Edition is of course the top of the line all-wheel-drive version with a 77.4 kWh battery. See details about the trim here.

In the U.S. the Kia EV6 will be available in several versions. The entry-level version is rear-wheel drive with a 58.0 kWh battery. Then we have RWD and AWD versions with a 77.4 kWh battery and the GT version (77.4 kWh, AWD with more power). The GT will enter the market last, in late 2022.

Kia EV6 specs

58.0 kWh / RWD:

expected EPA range: N/A

58.0 kWh battery

rear-wheel drive

160 kW rear motor

77.4 kWh / RWD:

expected EPA range: up to 300 miles (483 km)

rear-wheel drive

160 kW rear motor

77.4 kWh / AWD:

expected EPA range: up to 300 miles (483 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.1 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

160 kW rear motor and 70 kW front motor

77.4 kWh / AWD GT:

expected EPA range: N/A

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 430 kW and 740 Nm of torque

270 kW rear motor and 160 kW front motor

Common specs:

800V battery system

NCM 811 (Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese) battery cells

NCM 811 (Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese) battery cells

(10-100% SOC in 7 hours and 10 minutes in the case of 77.4 kWh battery)

DC fast charging (both 400 and 800V):

0-80% charge in under 18 minutes (using 800V ultra-fast charger)

(up to 210 miles/338 km of range in the case of 77.4 kWh battery)

Nearly 70 miles (113 km) added in less than 5 minutes

vehicle-to-load (V2L) function (power export up to 1.9 kW)

charging another vehicle at up to 1.1 kW

27.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind 60/40 split-folding second row; 53.5 cubic feet of cargo space with second row folded down

Front trunk (North America model): 20 L (both AWD & 2WD)

Front trunk (Non-NA model): 52 L (2WD) or 20 L (AWD)

Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)

