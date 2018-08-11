New Flyer Joins OppCharge: Overhead Bus Charging

28 M BY MARK KANE

New Flyer buses will recharge using OppCharge – a roof charging system

New Flyer announced that its the first North American bus manufacturer (outside of Volvo Buses / Nova Buses) to join OppCharge, the global initiative to support interoperable charging systems for electric vehicles.

OppCharge enables fast charging of the buses and trucks through an overhead pantograph, that lowers from the station to the bus bars installed on the roof of the vehicle. The charging power of the system is scalable and currently usually starts from 150 kW DC and ends at 450 kW (which not necessarily be the end of progress).

The main force behind OppCharge is Volvo, but in Europe OppCharge is quickly becoming the leading standard (one of two) so many bus and station manufacturers are now on-board with OppCharge.

In the case of New Flyer, overhead pantograph charging will be available in all Xcelsior CHARGE buses: 35, 40, and 60-foot models.