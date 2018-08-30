Mercedes-Benz EQC In Black & White In The Wild: Video
The black Mercedes-Benz EQC looks slick.
Mercedes-Benz EQC is prepared for market launch in 2019 and from time to time pre-production prototypes are seen testing.
Here we have a new video, provided by walkoARTvideos, with two EQC on the streets in Germany – the first is white, while the second is black. We must admit that, after all, the EQC looks sweet, especially the black one.
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs
- dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
- system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
- 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
- top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
- 80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
- more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
- AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
- towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Mercedes-Benz EQC In Black & White In The Wild: Video"
Almost ten years after the fact and the huge companies are still trying to achieve what Tesla offered as a base model in 2013.
No car company was selling electric cars profitably in 2013. And I’d be willing to bet that 2019 EQC will be better than 2013 Model S in many ways. Model X wasn’t around at the time if I recall.
This isn’t to diminish Tesla’s accomplishments. You just aren’t giving others the credit they deserve.
Quite a good looking car.