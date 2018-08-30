  1. Home
The black Mercedes-Benz EQC looks slick.

Mercedes-Benz EQC is prepared for market launch in 2019 and from time to time pre-production prototypes are seen testing.

Here we have a new video, provided by walkoARTvideos, with two EQC on the streets in Germany – the first is white, while the second is black. We must admit that, after all, the EQC looks sweet, especially the black one.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

  • dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
  • system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
  • 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
  • top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
  • 80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
  • more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
  • DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
  • AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
  • towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
21 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC battery

3 Comments on "Mercedes-Benz EQC In Black & White In The Wild: Video"

jelloslug

Almost ten years after the fact and the huge companies are still trying to achieve what Tesla offered as a base model in 2013.

1 hour ago
Prsnep

No car company was selling electric cars profitably in 2013. And I’d be willing to bet that 2019 EQC will be better than 2013 Model S in many ways. Model X wasn’t around at the time if I recall.

This isn’t to diminish Tesla’s accomplishments. You just aren’t giving others the credit they deserve.

33 minutes ago
Dima

Quite a good looking car.

