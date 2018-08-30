Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 Spotted In The Wild: Video

7 M BY MARK KANE

This one is black.

A car enthusiast comes across a Mercedes-Benz EQC prototype in Stuttgart. It’s one of the black ones, which we saw previously in motion.

With silver elements and black wheels, it looks pretty cool, but it’s of course just a prototype with some details covered with tape.

Market launch is scheduled for 2019 with two production sites (first in Bremen, Germany and in 2019 also in Beijing, China). U.S. sales should start in 2020.

Range of the EQC is expected to be well above 200 miles (320 km), but it’s not yet know what the exact figures will be.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

(asynchronous), system output of 300 kW ( 402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

( and 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)



top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells) more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC

of all-electric range (prelim est.) or DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)