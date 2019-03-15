Take A Look Inside The Spacious Tesla Model Y: Video

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

More space for all your stuff!

The freshly revealed Tesla Model Y looks a lot like the Model 3 from the outside. There are tons of similarities on the inside as well. One difference, besides a slightly higher seating position, is the space. With the back seat folded down, this all-electric crossover is capacious.

According to the automaker, the latest addition to the lineup — which is now, of course, S3XY — holds 66 cubic feet of cargo. That’s 1.9 cubic meters for our metric friends. As you can see in the video below, that translates to a lot of space.

So, basically, if you need the space, then opt for the Model Y, but you’ll have to wait a bit. If you don’t need all that room, then the slightly cheaper and readily-available-today Model 3 might be a better option.

Adding to the airy feeling is the panoramic roof. We’ve got a video below of that as well. Enjoy!

Model Y cargo capacity pic.twitter.com/f7eZEQtYGi — The Tesla Show (@TheTeslaShow) March 15, 2019

View this post on Instagram Panoramic glass roof on Model Y A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on Mar 14, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT

