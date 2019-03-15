  1. Home
1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 14

More space for all your stuff!

The freshly revealed Tesla Model Y looks a lot like the Model 3 from the outside. There are tons of similarities on the inside as well. One difference, besides a slightly higher seating position, is the space. With the back seat folded down, this all-electric crossover is capacious.

According to the automaker, the latest addition to the lineup — which is now, of course, S3XY — holds 66 cubic feet of cargo. That’s 1.9 cubic meters for our metric friends. As you can see in the video below, that translates to a lot of space.

So, basically, if you need the space, then opt for the Model Y, but you’ll have to wait a bit. If you don’t need all that room, then the slightly cheaper and readily-available-today Model 3 might be a better option.

Adding to the airy feeling is the panoramic roof. We’ve got a video below of that as well. Enjoy!

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Panoramic glass roof on Model Y

A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on

Source: Twitter

14 Comments on "Take A Look Inside The Spacious Tesla Model Y: Video"

bro1999

Any photos of the hatch (it’s a hatch, right?) open? Reports are Tesla employees did not allow anyone at the test ride portion of the event to open the hatch.

1 hour ago
Viking79

I suspect it is a work in progress, car doesn’t ship for 20 months, so they only show more finalized portions of the car.

59 minutes ago
Radu

At the end (last second) of the first video you can see the opening.
It’s a hatch!

49 minutes ago
philip d

Marques Brownlee who was at the event and rode in one says they told him it’s an automatic lift gate hatch.

45 minutes ago
John

bro1999- Honestly, why do you even care? You absolutely have nothing positive to ever say about Tesla, why do you care about tracking their products so obsessively? I ain’t trying to pick a fight, but you’re truly baffling in how closely you follow the company.

9 minutes ago
Benz

The Panoramic Glass Roof of the Tesla Model Y is simply GIGANTIC!!!

55 minutes ago
wavelet

Actually, the European standard for measuring vehicle cargo space, VDA, isn’t a straightforward conversion of EPA cu.ft. into cubic meters — it measures the space available up to the top of the rear seats, or the parcel shelf, not the roof, and the measurement must be given for seats pu & down (for all rows). I suspect the VDA spec for the Model Y (all seats up on the 5-seater config) would be more like 500 liters, and for rear seats down on the 5-seater more like 1200 liters. That’s a bit better than compact CUVs, but less than European MPVs (my compact Citroën C4 Picasso is 630 liters VDA rear seats up, 1851 rear seats down, but it’s a higher vehicle and siginficantly less sloped roofline).

51 minutes ago
987StopCanabilism

There are a million ways to measure space. Didn’t CU used to use golfballs?

24 seconds ago
Brian

How about a picture of the cargo area with just the 3rd row folded? That’s how I’d use it most of the time.

31 minutes ago
M Hovis

It appears that the cross support frame is at the hatch thus increasing the panorama of the glass roof over the Model 3. I have to say that combined with the seat-down space makes me want one too. Is the ground clearance the same as the Model 3? How about seat height?

31 minutes ago
KumarP

The ground clearance certainly looks higher

6 minutes ago
MAF

Tesla’s massive folly–the Y should have been designed BEFORE the 3.

29 minutes ago
scott

They should have skipped the 3 and went straight to the Y.

16 minutes ago
TJKR

Skip the Y and go to Z.

42 seconds ago