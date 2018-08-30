  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

GM is preparing a team of leaders for the age of electrification.

According to the latest news, General Motors made significant changes in top executive positions related to electric cars and autonomous driving. By 2023, the company intends to introduce 20 plug-ins.

Pamela Fletcher, former GM Vice President of Global Electric Vehicle Programs, from October 1 took on a new role of Vice President of Innovation (directly under CEO Mary Barra).

Fletcher’s duties will be taken over by Fletcher’s boss Doug Parks, Vice President of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs.

““Pam’s new role leverages her engineering and entrepreneurial background to focus on identifying, integrating and accelerating new growth opportunities that will directly benefit our customers,” Parks said in a statement.”

GM news
The third change is the move of Michael Ableson from GM’s Vice President of Global Strategy to a new position of Vice President of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (under Fletcher).

“Ableson will lead GM’s efforts in developing necessary partnerships or identifying incentives and investments that could lead to a more fleshed-out EV charging infrastructure. This effort is designed to “remove a critical barrier to acceptance of electrification,” Parks said.”

Source: The Detroit News

27 Comments on "GM Shuffles EV Leaders Ahead Of Electrification Push"

Ziv

Just build a slightly bigger roomier Volt and a sexier, faster charging Bolt. Once you have that done, build a CUV on both the Voltec platform and the Bolt platform (with a 70 kWh pack).



Tom Forster

And install a couple fast charging stations at every Chevrolet dealership



Lou Grinzo

And install some sales people inside the dealership who are both knowledgeable and passionate about EVs.



John

Amen! You’ve mentioned likely the most important piece of the solution for GM and the other legacy manufacturers. You can have the most brilliant product in the world (the Bolt is close), yet it’s worthless if your workforce doesn’t stand behind it.



jamcl3

It is difficult to get dealers to not park ICE vehicles in front of charging stations, not to mention keep the chargers working.



Milfan

+1.
Also in Cadillac, Buick, GMC dealership since all GM vehicles will share a common charging standards.
If I have a Chevy and I see a Cadillac dealership on the way, I will charge it there instead of going to Chevy dealership which could be few miles away.



Will

They don’t owned the dealers



Bunny

Don’t forget to build the EV Covette. If you’re going to build low volume cars , might as well have some fun in there too.



REXisKing

Just sell the Volt and Bolt online.
The dealers are never going to sell them.



BenG
Ziv said: “Just build a slightly bigger roomier Volt and a sexier, faster charging Bolt. Once you have that done, build a CUV on both the Voltec platform and the Bolt platform (with a 70 kWh pack).” Indeed. While re-designing the Volt, put the battery in the floor to open up room for a 5th seat and more cargo space. The T configuration battery intruding into passenger and cargo space is SO outdated. Slight bump in exterior dimensions plus the skateboard batter will make the Volt a vastly more utilitarian option than at present, opening up potential to really compete with the Prius. The Bolt needs a refresh, and a price cut, for the 2020 model if Chevy wants to make it a mass-market seller. A 5% improvement in energy density in the battery would make the Bolt at 250 mile range vehicle: that should be doable at the cell level after 3 years of advancement in the battery industry. A modest improvement in power output from the motor should be achievable. Say cut a 1/4 second off the 0-60 mph times. It needs better seats on all models. Tweak the fast charge and cooling systems to significantly speed up… Read more »


ziv

I will bet you that the month the GM tax credit gets cut to $3750, the TrueCars price for both the Bolt and the Volt starts dropping until a month later the TrueCar price is $3000 less. GM is harvesting a profit while they can, I believe. This has intentionally throttled sales but that is not a flaw, it is a feature in their eyes.



SJC

Buick will have an EV CUV soon.



ziv

If it looks more like the Encore and less like the Bolt it will be an attractive option. How much to you want to bet that it is $10k over what most people are willing to pay and max charge rate is 50 kW with a taper that starts at 50%?
I must be in a “glass half empty” mood today.



ffbj

Hmm, like shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.



Dav8or

Can’t you Tesla fanboys just be happy in all the other numerous Tesla celebration threads? People don’t hate Tesla’s products, or Tesla the company. Most people hate Tesla fans for the pious, smug and over zealous people they are.



Allen

Is there a waiting list for the 3? The Bolt? People want long range EVs at a fair price Bear in mind they are cheaper to build than a ICE . But no after market service needed so the big three do not want to build them but are being left behind by China and Europe so will either immediately build pure EVs or go the way of Studebaker???



Dav8or

Who says they are cheaper to build than an ICE? I know of no knowledgable person in automotive manufacturing that claims that. In the future it should be true, but now in the present it is not due primarily to high cost of the battery cells and battery pack.



Texas Leaf

Come on Push!



ffbj

My comment on the Bolt production made 9 months ago, right here.

“Once the Model 3 hits it’s production numbers it will just wipe the floor with the Bolt.
I gave GM props for coming to market first with a decent car, but it doesn’t hold a candle to the Model 3.

I think GM will keep production around 25k for the Bolt or 2018. Only 1/3 of their dealers carry it, and most of those are in the CARB states.
Big promotions by GM, with falling car sales, in December, bumped up Bolt numbers, but now they will fall back, with Tesla powering ahead. They, Tesla, will probably pass the Bolt in total sales sometime this Summer.”



john1701a
Who is the market for Volt ? That was the question asked hundreds of times with the hope of drawing attention to the reality that GM wasn’t actually targeting it own loyal customers. Those shoppers walking around on the showroom floor hoping to replace their old GM vehicle with a new GM vehicle pretty much never encountered a Volt; instead, there was a line-up of SUV choices. Soon, GM will be adding another, the new Blazer. It is even has a base price of what Volt had as a goal, but never delivered. Conquest sales were all that Volt really ever achieved. GM attracted buyers from elsewhere, rather than actually stirring their own status quo. It happened with both generations, then carried over to Bolt. This all was made worse by the dependency of the tax-credits. which will soon begin phaseout. In other words, we need to see GM no longer afraid to address change to get their dealers interested. The problem is it will trigger the Osborne effect. A compelling plug-in choice for a SUV will sour the appeal of their guzzlers. There will be demand without supply. It’s an ugly situation getting worse each year. So, the announcement… Read more »


ziv

Who is the market for the Volt? Me!
I am up to 950 mpg plus around 70 cents worth of electricity every night. And when I drive on family visits the gas engine kicks in to get me there without worrying about a charger.
I just wish I could fit 3 normal size adults in the car with me without having to move my seat all the way up. And a quicker 0-60 time would make driving it even more fun.



john1701a

You an enthusiast who took advantage of the great early-adopter deals, not a long-time GM customer.

Ordinary shoppers at dealers are far more difficult to sway… especially now that preference has shifted so heavily to SUV.



Neromanceres

This is great news by GM and shows just how serious they are about vehicle electrification. One thing I can’t understand is this news was reported several days ago by the greater automotive press and sent around the GM forums on Facebook and other mediums. Why has it taken this long for InsideEV’s to report on it? It appears by the timing of this that InsideEV’s is out of touch with the greater automotive media.



Wade Malone

“It appears by the timing of this that InsideEV’s is out of touch with the greater automotive media.”

If we had published this during sales week, it would have been lost in the shuffle and readers would have ignored it. Posted today, it’s one of our top articles this morning. It gets more visibility.

Better for IEV, better for the story and better for readers so they don’t miss the story. 🙂



Neromanceres

I just noticed another miss-reported figure. “By 2023, the company intends to introduce 20 plug-ins.” This statement is also some what miss-leading. That should be 20 BEV’s. GM plans to produce far more than 20 plug-ins by 2023.



Benz

Which new Plug-In model will GM be showing at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2018?



Dav8or

Good question. I’m going, so I’ll see. Hopefully some news soon.


