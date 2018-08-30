GM Shuffles EV Leaders Ahead Of Electrification Push
GM is preparing a team of leaders for the age of electrification.
According to the latest news, General Motors made significant changes in top executive positions related to electric cars and autonomous driving. By 2023, the company intends to introduce 20 plug-ins.
Pamela Fletcher, former GM Vice President of Global Electric Vehicle Programs, from October 1 took on a new role of Vice President of Innovation (directly under CEO Mary Barra).
Fletcher’s duties will be taken over by Fletcher’s boss Doug Parks, Vice President of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs.
““Pam’s new role leverages her engineering and entrepreneurial background to focus on identifying, integrating and accelerating new growth opportunities that will directly benefit our customers,” Parks said in a statement.”
The third change is the move of Michael Ableson from GM’s Vice President of Global Strategy to a new position of Vice President of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (under Fletcher).
“Ableson will lead GM’s efforts in developing necessary partnerships or identifying incentives and investments that could lead to a more fleshed-out EV charging infrastructure. This effort is designed to “remove a critical barrier to acceptance of electrification,” Parks said.”
Source: The Detroit News
27 Comments on "GM Shuffles EV Leaders Ahead Of Electrification Push"
Just build a slightly bigger roomier Volt and a sexier, faster charging Bolt. Once you have that done, build a CUV on both the Voltec platform and the Bolt platform (with a 70 kWh pack).
And install a couple fast charging stations at every Chevrolet dealership
And install some sales people inside the dealership who are both knowledgeable and passionate about EVs.
Amen! You’ve mentioned likely the most important piece of the solution for GM and the other legacy manufacturers. You can have the most brilliant product in the world (the Bolt is close), yet it’s worthless if your workforce doesn’t stand behind it.
It is difficult to get dealers to not park ICE vehicles in front of charging stations, not to mention keep the chargers working.
+1.
Also in Cadillac, Buick, GMC dealership since all GM vehicles will share a common charging standards.
If I have a Chevy and I see a Cadillac dealership on the way, I will charge it there instead of going to Chevy dealership which could be few miles away.
They don’t owned the dealers
Don’t forget to build the EV Covette. If you’re going to build low volume cars , might as well have some fun in there too.
Just sell the Volt and Bolt online.
The dealers are never going to sell them.
I will bet you that the month the GM tax credit gets cut to $3750, the TrueCars price for both the Bolt and the Volt starts dropping until a month later the TrueCar price is $3000 less. GM is harvesting a profit while they can, I believe. This has intentionally throttled sales but that is not a flaw, it is a feature in their eyes.
Buick will have an EV CUV soon.
If it looks more like the Encore and less like the Bolt it will be an attractive option. How much to you want to bet that it is $10k over what most people are willing to pay and max charge rate is 50 kW with a taper that starts at 50%?
I must be in a “glass half empty” mood today.
Hmm, like shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.
Can’t you Tesla fanboys just be happy in all the other numerous Tesla celebration threads? People don’t hate Tesla’s products, or Tesla the company. Most people hate Tesla fans for the pious, smug and over zealous people they are.
Is there a waiting list for the 3? The Bolt? People want long range EVs at a fair price Bear in mind they are cheaper to build than a ICE . But no after market service needed so the big three do not want to build them but are being left behind by China and Europe so will either immediately build pure EVs or go the way of Studebaker???
Who says they are cheaper to build than an ICE? I know of no knowledgable person in automotive manufacturing that claims that. In the future it should be true, but now in the present it is not due primarily to high cost of the battery cells and battery pack.
Come on Push!
My comment on the Bolt production made 9 months ago, right here.
“Once the Model 3 hits it’s production numbers it will just wipe the floor with the Bolt.
I gave GM props for coming to market first with a decent car, but it doesn’t hold a candle to the Model 3.
I think GM will keep production around 25k for the Bolt or 2018. Only 1/3 of their dealers carry it, and most of those are in the CARB states.
Big promotions by GM, with falling car sales, in December, bumped up Bolt numbers, but now they will fall back, with Tesla powering ahead. They, Tesla, will probably pass the Bolt in total sales sometime this Summer.”
Who is the market for the Volt? Me!
I am up to 950 mpg plus around 70 cents worth of electricity every night. And when I drive on family visits the gas engine kicks in to get me there without worrying about a charger.
I just wish I could fit 3 normal size adults in the car with me without having to move my seat all the way up. And a quicker 0-60 time would make driving it even more fun.
You an enthusiast who took advantage of the great early-adopter deals, not a long-time GM customer.
Ordinary shoppers at dealers are far more difficult to sway… especially now that preference has shifted so heavily to SUV.
This is great news by GM and shows just how serious they are about vehicle electrification. One thing I can’t understand is this news was reported several days ago by the greater automotive press and sent around the GM forums on Facebook and other mediums. Why has it taken this long for InsideEV’s to report on it? It appears by the timing of this that InsideEV’s is out of touch with the greater automotive media.
“It appears by the timing of this that InsideEV’s is out of touch with the greater automotive media.”
If we had published this during sales week, it would have been lost in the shuffle and readers would have ignored it. Posted today, it’s one of our top articles this morning. It gets more visibility.
Better for IEV, better for the story and better for readers so they don’t miss the story. 🙂
I just noticed another miss-reported figure. “By 2023, the company intends to introduce 20 plug-ins.” This statement is also some what miss-leading. That should be 20 BEV’s. GM plans to produce far more than 20 plug-ins by 2023.
Which new Plug-In model will GM be showing at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2018?
Good question. I’m going, so I’ll see. Hopefully some news soon.