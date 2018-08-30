GM Shuffles EV Leaders Ahead Of Electrification Push

5 H BY MARK KANE

GM is preparing a team of leaders for the age of electrification.

According to the latest news, General Motors made significant changes in top executive positions related to electric cars and autonomous driving. By 2023, the company intends to introduce 20 plug-ins.

Pamela Fletcher, former GM Vice President of Global Electric Vehicle Programs, from October 1 took on a new role of Vice President of Innovation (directly under CEO Mary Barra).

Fletcher’s duties will be taken over by Fletcher’s boss Doug Parks, Vice President of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs.

““Pam’s new role leverages her engineering and entrepreneurial background to focus on identifying, integrating and accelerating new growth opportunities that will directly benefit our customers,” Parks said in a statement.”

The third change is the move of Michael Ableson from GM’s Vice President of Global Strategy to a new position of Vice President of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (under Fletcher).

“Ableson will lead GM’s efforts in developing necessary partnerships or identifying incentives and investments that could lead to a more fleshed-out EV charging infrastructure. This effort is designed to “remove a critical barrier to acceptance of electrification,” Parks said.”

Source: The Detroit News