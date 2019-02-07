First-Ever Tesla Model 3 Delivered In Europe

12 M BY MARK KANE

First Model 3 delivered

Tesla has begun deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 in Europe. Fred Christenhusz – one of the first owners – wrote: “We got it!!! The first Tesla Model 3 from Europe!!! @elonmusk Tesla team, thanks you did a great job!! So proud that we got the first Tesla 3 from Europe”

Another reason to be happy is that the car was delivered one week ahead of schedule.

Thanks @elonmusk for the first Tesla Model 3 in Europe. 1 week before scheduled!! pic.twitter.com/OUdHpmzV9W — Fred Christenhusz (@FredChristenhus) February 7, 2019