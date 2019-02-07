  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. First-Ever Tesla Model 3 Delivered In Europe

First-Ever Tesla Model 3 Delivered In Europe

12 M BY MARK KANE 1

First Model 3 delivered

Tesla has begun deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 in Europe. Fred Christenhusz – one of the first owners – wrote: “We got it!!! The first Tesla Model 3 from Europe!!! @elonmusk Tesla team, thanks you did a great job!! So proud that we got the first Tesla 3 from Europe”

Another reason to be happy is that the car was delivered one week ahead of schedule.

Tesla Model 3 in Europe
Four-Digit Number Of Tesla Model 3s Arrive In Europe
Number Of Identified Tesla Model 3 Orders In Europe Close To 20,000
Tesla Model 3 With CCS Combo Inlet, S & X With CCS Adaptor In Europe

 

Categories: Tesla

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "First-Ever Tesla Model 3 Delivered In Europe"

newest oldest most voted
Mega

And so it begins. 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
55 seconds ago