Cummins Reveals PowerDrive Plug-In Hybrid System

Cummins introduces Hybrid PowerDrive at IAA.

Right after acquiring Efficient Drivetrains, Cummins is moving forward with its intentions of electrification, presenting its new PowerDrive 6000 for plug-in hybrid trucks at the IAA in Germany.

Cummins PowerDrive was developed for both configurations of plug-in hybrids – series (better at low-speed applications) and parallel (better at highway speeds). The example demonstration vehicle Class 6 (33,000 lbs / 15,000 kg) Kenworth T370 truck – equipped with PowerDrive 6000 and Cummins B6.7 diesel – offers up to 50 miles (80 km) of range, which is kind of an interesting proposition. It’s even better when you can use power export capability to power tools in the area, without running the engine.

According to the press release, there is potential to lower truck emissions by 80% and fuel costs by 40-80% depending on applications.

Cummins is ready to offer battery and powertrain systems for all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles with AC and DC fast charging (level of 100 kW).

