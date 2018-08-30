Audi e-tron Offers Electrifying Dynamics, Unmatched AWD

3 H BY MARK KANE

The electric all-wheel drive is second to none, so says Audi.

As we all know, all-electric all-wheel-drive powertrains are the best and even leave state-of-the-art ICE powertrains far in the dust in terms of performance, precision and even driving pleasure.

Audi equipped its e-tron model with two electric motors – one per axle – and torque vectoring systems so that the overall driving experience on different terrain would receive very positive feedback.

“With driving dynamics tests on Namibia’s salt flats and savanna, the Audi e-tron prototype is at present impressively demonstrating its handling qualities. All made possible thanks to a new generation of the quattro drive – the electric all-wheel drive. In conjunction with the versatile suspension, its low center of gravity and the powerful electric motors, the electric SUV offers powerful traction, outstanding dynamics and unshakable stability on disparate terrain.”

Below you can find photos and videos from the demonstration on Namibia’s salt flats and savanna, as well as the manufacturer’s description of key points of the e-tron.

Audi e-tron specs:

0-60 mph – 5.5 seconds

Top speed – 124 mph

over 400 km (250 miles) expected under WLTP test cycle

expected under WLTP test cycle 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)



(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 4,000 pounds when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes

56 photos

Press release: