2018 Nissan LEAF Compared To 2017 LEAF: Video

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We know about the range and the facade, but what else has changed?

What a fantastic way to open a video. Andre from The Fast Lane Car says, “Whether we like it or not, the future of the automobile is electric.” Now, we just have to get rid of the “not” part and push EV adoption so that all will realize its potential and love it. TFLnow puts the completely redesigned 2018 Nissan LEAF up against the outgoing 2017 LEAF. Just looking at the cars reveals that a substantial redesign has taken place, but those without knowledge of the car may not know exactly what’s new and what remains unchanged.

The publication compares the specs, cabins, and performance, among other things. It’s no secret that the outgoing LEAF was shunned by many for its polarizing, “bug-like” looks. Nissan decided to release the new model as a “normal” car that matches nicely with the V-motion visual cues of the rest of its lineup. Fortunately, it did so in a way as to not lose the car’s aerodynamic proficiency.

Next comes the battery pack. Nissan increased the range for 2018 by 44 miles (70.81 km). The new battery pack is 40 kWh, compared to the outgoing LEAF’s 30 kWh. Even better, Nissan may soon offer a 60-kWh version of the updated LEAF.

Moving on to the less obvious, the wheelbase and cargo volume are identical. The new LEAF is heavier, but the car makes about 40 more horsepower, so it actually feels more eager. In fact, it’s two seconds faster to 60 mph (96.56 km/h). The 2018’s one-pedal driving has also received much praise from the automotive press. In terms of the interior, the new 2018 LEAF is leaps and bounds ahead of the outgoing model for quality, space, and features. The list goes on and on, but we’d rather not reveal all the details here.

Watch the video to learn more about the similarities and differences between these “LEAVES,” new and old. Then, share your Nissan LEAF experiences with us in the comment section below.

