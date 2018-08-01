UPDATE: Tesla Stock Surges: Loads Of Analysts Offer Tesla Model 3 Q3 Predictions
The stock surge is massive ahead of Tesla’s official Q3 report.
Following last week’s SEC lawsuit announcement, the stock plunged, but in pre-market trading it’s back up big time (real-time stock ticker info here) and there’s a solid reason for this.
***UPDATE: Market now open. TSLA at $305. Check here for real-time.
Over the weekend, Tesla made a last-minute push to move Model 3 deliveries at a rapid pace. The push, outlined in an email by Musk, called for an all-out Tesla team effort and we believe it was a success.
But let’s examine what some analysts think of Q3 too:
RBC, Joseph Spak
Model 3 production estimate: 52,000, deliveries: 55,400
Goldman Sachs, David Tamberrino
Model 3 production estimate: 50,000, deliveries: 52,000
Cowen, Jeffrey Osborne
Model 3 deliveries: 45,000
Vertical Group, Gordon Johnson
Model 3 production: 52,582
Consumer Edge, James Albertine
Model 3 production: 50,000, deliveries: 55,000
Barclays
Model 3 production: 47,500, deliveries: 52,000
Now that the analysts have chimed in, what’s your take? Offer it up in Comments below.
Source: Bloomberg
58 Comments on "UPDATE: Tesla Stock Surges: Loads Of Analysts Offer Tesla Model 3 Q3 Predictions"
My take is that they are all jerks.
Yeah, especially: Vertical Group, Gordon Johnson. Saw a youtube video of him debating against a Tesla bull and Gordon seamed completely clueless with so much inaccurate information. It was pathetically embarrassing for him.
52,573 M3 produced.
82,169 vehicles delivered.
Those numbers extracted from my arse but my methodology is proprietary.
…and no one wants to touch your proprietary “method”.😄
Thanks for the chuckle.
Your “proprietary” method stinks! Just an observation. Not saying you’re wrong though.
There’s a computer biz term for this: PIDOOMA (pulled it directly out of my ***).
model 3 production: 53000
model 3 deliveries: 53000 + 11000 (transit at start of quarter) – 4000 (transit at end of quarter) = 60000
TESLA has sold over 50k Model3 each worth over 44k . Man thats Awesome
production 53,342
deliveries 60,240
I think none of the analyst have a clue. if they wrote something they probably just took your numbers and change a little bit so it seems like they did some work!
Well, at least CNBC is giving credit for taking InsideEv’s data.
So, good job InsideEV!
Funny, today in the US market, Tesla stock took a hit of a Big Sell Order at beginning of trading, as shorts? continue to try to manipulate the price down. But, the market ate it up.
If I were a short I’d be covering before Q3, but, I’m more cautious, risk adverse investor.
Interestingly, Yahoo daily chart shows a huge initial buy order at beginning of trading.
My stock charting program reporting it as a sell order, I’m going to have to report a bug, as I think Yahoo would know how to chart their own data!
The fascinating thing are all of the volunteer Tesla owners who came out to Tesla showrooms to help staff deliver cars. Have there ever been any other examples of customers coming to the dealer of any automaker to voluntarily help out? Extraordinary. Let’s see if that makes it onto CNBC…..
Just looking at Model 3, I expect at least 20k for September and over 55k for Q3. Which should put the YTD at over 75k.
55,000 in Q3 should put YTD closer to 85,000 I think?…
what sense does it make to predict production + delivery numbers at this point of time? Only a few hours left until numbers are being published by Tesla ?!?!
Since the final number will affect stock price, knowing in advance — even just minutes — is very valuable for stock brokers…
Guess SEC actually did TSLA a favor by announcing its settlement with Elon Musk just before the upcoming production/profit numbers rather than after. looks like the loss of part of the “Elon Musk factor”in TSLA is compensated by the chance of Tesla moving into profit territory. For now.
I wonder to what extend Elon Musk being ousted from the board of directors and therefore having less (no?)control over the overall strategy of the company is going to affect TSLA over the next 3 years though.
Musk is still CEO his vision and innovative motivation reminds in tact. Rest easy Chris O, Tesla rules.
Yeah, the vision is still there but the power to make that vision determine company policy seems quite reduced and I wonder what sort of vision those independent members of the board will turn out to be bringing to the table.
More clueless add-ons like Murdoch, guaranteed. People unable to offer any ideas of value. Who do you think will choose the new directors?
His control of Company will barely change. His Tweeting will be monitored and 1% of his tweets might need tweaking.
Well, some oversight over his twitter account is definitely a good thing because an overworked Elon Musk+twitter account amounts to a baby with a razor. Gets messy real quick;)
Significant oversight of your nanny mentality posts here are In order.
David, However. The Shorts Are Wishing Otherwise….lol
He has not been ousted from the Board of Directors. He will still be a Director, just not the Chairman. https://techcrunch.com/2018/09/29/elon-musk-agrees-to-resign-as-tesla-chairman-in-settlement-with-sec/
Musk has lost no control. If anything, his position is even stronger now. The company will continue to act and execute as Musk wishes. No question imm.
Some people might argue that filing the case just before the quarter end, was actually a move to put on extra pressure for a quick settlement…
In most companies, the fact that someone owns about 20% of the stock gives a boatload of influence, even when it is not a controlling majority.
Even if he is not chairman of the board for the next three years, the stockholders are to be kept happy, especially when they hold large amounts of stock.
Just look at the European ICE manufactueres and who holds large positions in them. Ties to big oil are evident there.
A definitive example of being “caught short.’
Yes Caught , With Thy Shorts Down! ….lol
There was a line of Model III’s at the street signal for the on-ramp from the Eden Prairie service center, after the store hours were over. A quick glance at the lot from the freeway and I saw a line of people and a corresponding line of Tesla vehicles as well, again, after hours. Our local club was tapped over the weekend to answer new owner Q&A. Last week, truckloads of Tesla vehicles from the factory peaked at 5 /day, whereas it was 2/week in March.
I sincerely hope that, starting Q4, Tesla opens up that second service center they built in town. it is 6 months overdue.
What town are you talking about.
Minneapolis. Eden Prairie is a suburb.
Thanks seems like 150 TM3’s a day in Minneapolis is a ridiculously high number so high I have trouble believing it.
This is eyewitness reporting from the MN Tesla Club volunteers, and if the photos were public, I’d share them with you as proof. 150/day is not accurate. 8-12 per truck (different truck types), we will call it 50 a day for their delivery push. Not 100% Model III’s, I might add. More believable for a quarter end push?
Remember, we had 1200 day one reservations in this town (on site, out in the cold rain), and I dare say that Minnesota is taking on more than its 1/57th of the US population. Some of that is income, some of that is a love for the trees, lakes, rivers, and all the laughing loons in our lakes. Looking forward to calling Minnesota the Land of 10,000 Tesla’s.
Thank you for your service.
It’s greatly appreciated.
55,500 TM3 Deliveries Total Tesla’s sold 82,000
With no production improvement, Tesla is now at a Yearly Run Rate of 328,000.
So, Mr. Lutz’s “production” numbers were off 33%.
Who is this “Mr Putz” you speak of…/s😉
aka Klutz Hasbeen
Rite On, Putz Is A Bought & Paid For , Hired Gun ,,To Gun Down Tesla ….However ., Putz Has 0ld Age Related Bad Vision & A Has Very Bad Aim ! ….
Well past his sell-by date. The guy who was involved in putting GM into bankruptcy. He can’t stand to witness a runaway success in motion that’s putting his favourite dinosaurs out of the game.
…Lob Butz? He’s a guy from the “Old School”, with lots of “Gas!”
/S 😱😌😂
Did the initial SEC offer to Elon include a cash penalty? If not, Elon and Tesla paid $40 million dollars to return their stock back to pre SEC offer refusal levels.
Congrats to Elon and the Tesla BoD /s
“Did the initial SEC offer to Elon include a cash penalty? ”
Yes that was included and it was reported as “tens of millions of dollars” for Elon and Tesla so at worst the settlement minimized the penalty relative to what was reportedly offered. Congrats are in order.
And congrats to the shills, shorters and haters and all around financial leeches like yourself who have again FAILED to stop the Tesla-led rEVolution.
And congrats to the SEC for damaging shareholders a huge 15% by their payola-driven actions. What fines will they pay for that crime?
Based on the VIN numbers out, I think production is somewhere in the range of 60K and sales would be touching around 62K.
It is called late bull market cycle volatility 😛
I say the person off by the most has to publicly apologize…
There talking now about $100 a barrel oil soon. Which should increase demand for EV’s and demand is already a lot higher than supply for EV’s. Trump demanded OPEC lower the price if oil at the United Nations last week. Apparently Trump doesn’t understand when you don’t let Iran sell oil the supply on the market goes down causing prices to rise.
Hard to believe Trump majored in economics at Wharton Business School.
It’s easy to “believe” in his “Trump majored” claim, if you “gradumicated” from the now defunct Trump University!
He only paid a $25 million “no fault” settlement, to make his three T-Rump U. Legal suits go away!
Economics Major “Secured”!
The most funny thing is that thanks to the sanctions, Iran can’t sell the oil to the western ciuntries that follow the US lead sanctioning. However, China does not care about US sanctions aganist Iran, and, as Iran can’t sell large quantities to anyone else*, China is happy to get Iranian oil at a discount now to fuel the growth, while the competition from the west gets to pay more for oil from elsewhere, rising prices for the consumer and ironically promoting EV adoption.
* During the last sanction period, Iran also sold a lot of oil to Russia, that was then used in the country replacing Russian oil that coild be exported. Russia did quite well on that deal.
When the readers are asked for “what’s your take?” that doesn’t mean gut feels or guesses, there should be some data to the estimate. Some of the readers have provided the basis of their estimates, and I’ll say kudos to them.
My take: 56,852 delivered in Q3
My basis: a neighbor just got 2 TM3s last week
I might be helping the Q1, 2019 numbers, a bit, but unfortunately, not US #’s, which seem to be the focus here!
Also, a Coworker told me, last light, “Lots of Tesla’s at the International Center” (Toronto, Ontario, near Pearson Airport), and a Tweet I saw yesterday, suggested a delivery goal of 300 for the Sunday, September 30th push!
Quite surprising, considering the “End Of All Rebates”, was September 10th, 2018, in Ontario!
Awesome things technically don’t require rebates to sell well.
But incentivising the sale for the buyer sure helps to accelerate adoption, and the more that are on the road, the faster word of mouth spreads that there is a “new sheriff in town”.