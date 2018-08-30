Tesla Roadster Delights Us In New Images: Wallpaper + Video
Tesla Roadster – white or red. Can’t go wrong with either.
Tesla, in parallel to its European presentation of the Roadster at the Grand Basel in Switzerland, released a few more new photos of the electric hypercar.
As the car looks stunning in all sceneries – canyon, mountain and at home – we present it in high-resolution, just right for your desktop.
New Tesla Roadster specs include:
- 7,376 pound-feet of torque
- 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds
- 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds
- Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds
- 250+ mph top speed
- 620 miles of highway range
*Images can be enlarged to 2,560 x 1,700 or greater
Additionally, here is the preview video from Grand Basel:
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Tesla Roadster Delights Us In New Images: Wallpaper + Video"
Stick with White. It’s faster than Black……..lol
I wish they would come up with a different name. This is not a roadster.
Well, you can remove the top to have an open air feel like the Roadster.
😛
“SUV’s” and “Crossovers” are really wagons, “coupes” shouldn’t have four doors, ICE cars have models with numbers that traditionally meant displacement, but now means who knows what. This roadster might have four seats and a targa top, but it’s still closer to the truth that these other examples.
When other manufacturers are showing concepts of EVs people complain about them “only” being concepts, when Tesla does it, nobody complains…🤔
That is one sweet roadster. If I have $250K to spend, this thing would be a steal at the $250K price!
It would easily be the highest selling “super cars” out there…