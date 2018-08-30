2 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Roadster – white or red. Can’t go wrong with either.

Tesla, in parallel to its European presentation of the Roadster at the Grand Basel in Switzerland, released a few more new photos of the electric hypercar.

As the car looks stunning in all sceneries – canyon, mountain and at home – we present it in high-resolution, just right for your desktop.

New Tesla Roadster specs include:

7,376 pound-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds

Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds

250+ mph top speed

620 miles of highway range

*Images can be enlarged to 2,560 x 1,700 or greater

Additionally, here is the preview video from Grand Basel: