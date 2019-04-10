Tesla Releases New Safety Report – Q1 2019

13 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla notes several times fewer accidents than the industry average

According to the latest Tesla Vehicle Safety Report card, during the first quarter of 2019, Tesla cars registered one accident for every 2.87 million miles driven (when Autopilot is engaged) and one accident for every 1.76 million miles driven (without Autopilot).

In both cases, it’s several times better than the average in the U.S. at 436,000 miles. However, the result for driving when Autopilot is engaged didn’t improve (see graph).

Tesla Safety Report – Q1 2019

“In the 1st quarter, we registered one accident for every 2.87 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged. For those driving without Autopilot, we registered one accident for every 1.76 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 436,000 miles.”

To understand the data properly, we need to list a few disclaimers below:

Data doesn’t tell us the relation between Tesla and other new, premium models on the market

Without additional info, the data doesn’t tell us whether Autopilot improves safety (we believe it does) despite the result is higher. That is because we don’t know how engagement of Autopilot spreads across various types of driving conditions and roads. In many cases, Autopilot is used at higher speeds (higher mileage) like highways, main roads, or in slow heavy traffic, which are already safer (on average) than ordinary roads, while other complex areas (especially city) would be omitted.

