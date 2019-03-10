New Tesla Model Y Teaser: Don’t You Even Dare Try To Lighten It
2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 5
Nice try!
Often times when an automaker releases a teaser image of an upcoming car, we immediately pop it into Photoshop to see if various enhancements will reveal even more.
Such was the case with this latest Tesla Model Y teaser too (see above).
The shadowy, dark image doesn’t reveal all that much of the highly anticipated Model Y, which is set for debut on March 14 (less than a week away).
So, into Photoshop the image goes and guess what? Tesla left us a message. A joke? Another hidden Tesla Easter Egg, perhaps?
We’ll openly admit that we were surprised by this, then we chuckled quite a bit. It’s as though Tesla knows us all too well.
Take a look at the brightened Tesla Model Y teaser image below. No more of the car is revealed, as compared to the original image, but a funny little “Nice Try” note does appear.
Go ahead and give it a shot. Crank the brightness to max and see for yourselves.
Hat tip to @28delayslater
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "New Tesla Model Y Teaser: Don’t You Even Dare Try To Lighten It"
Super exciting.
This is going to be revolutionary.
Easter eggs, BAMF Performance, Emissions Testing (aka Fart) Mode, Dog Mode, and now this. What other company is like Tesla? They play on another level, and have fun doing it.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Rivian tried to do similarly.
It’ll be interesting to see how well Rivian does once Tesla enters the pickup market… obviously Tesla will be aiming at Ford, not Rivian, but anyone looking at Rivian will be cross-shopping Tesla… I’m curios what they intend to offer that Tesla won’t…
Looks great.
It’ll be all about the details. The X was liked by some and hated by others, and IMO didn’t capture the elegance of the S.
I hope Tesla’s Ian Kettle (who led the XC40 design) was able to jazz up the exterior a bit.
Such an important vehicle for Tesla and EV growth, with potentially bigger sales than the 3.